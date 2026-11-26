If a fraction of what Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday is true, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of things to clean up. If the majority of what Rodgers said is indeed fact, it's a downright miracle that the Steelers are 6-4 entering Friday's game with the visiting Broncos.

Rodgers, in a scorching interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" that lasted roughly 35 minutes, took Mike McCarthy to task, accusing him of falling asleep during meetings, being late or missing them altogether, falling behind on film study, and not connecting enough with players, especially defensive players.

Rodgers said that, as a team leader, he felt compelled to address McCarthy, which he did this week. During those conversations, Rodgers offered McCarthy an ultimatum: either give up play calling or release him.

The Steelers' brass backed McCarthy, who promptly benched Rodgers and made him inactive for Friday's game. Pittsburgh then released him shortly after his public criticism of McCarthy, who defended himself in a press conference Wednesday evening.

"I know how to win," McCarthy said, "and that's the facts. This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization, what we've got started, and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today — because of some of the things that, frankly, should have been talked about earlier. So, this is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of."

The last sentence might be the biggest takeaway from McCarthy's 12-minute presser.

McCarthy wasn't going to acknowledge Rodgers' accusations Wednesday night for obvious reasons (he did confirm Rodgers' accusation that he accidentally said Packers instead of Steelers during halftime of last week's loss in Philadelphia). He did, however, acknowledge that he needs to make some changes, which is a positive sign for the Steelers moving forward.

Coach meets with leadership council

McCarthy spoke to the team's leadership council after practice, and based on his comments afterward, it appears that the meeting had an impact on him.

"We had some really unique conversations in the player council meeting, and things I think that I haven't done in the past or haven't done recently," McCarthy said. "I probably should have had more dialogue early in the process when I first arrived here. I do respect Mike Tomlin and his career here and the things that are in place. I don't have a throw the baby out with the bathwater type philosophy. And so, when you have situations that create honest, direct conversation, there's good things that come out of that. Some things that (I) definitely will consider moving forward. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but there's a lot that came out of the meeting."

Rest of season could decide McCarthy's fate

Really, what happened prior to this week doesn't matter nearly as much as what will transpire from this point forward. What happens moving forward is what will likely determine McCarthy's future in Pittsburgh.

If Pittsburgh rallies and makes the playoffs, it will validate the Steelers' decision to stand behind McCarthy. If the Steelers continue to struggle, however, Steelers president Art Rooney II will be forced to make a tough decision.

Rooney, if he hasn't already, needs to find out exactly what is happening inside his own facility. Is McCarthy falling asleep in meetings? Is he late or not showing up to others? Is he not watching film of future opponents in a timely manner? Is his not connecting well enough with the players? If any of those accusations are true, it raises serious concerns about McCarthy's ability to lead the Steelers.

If Rodgers' accusations are true, and the Steelers spiral and miss the playoffs, it's hard to envision McCarthy being with the team in 2027. If McCarthy comes back in that scenario, it would likely entail significant changes, including relinquishing play-calling duties.

The Steelers haven't fired a coach since 1968, and that streak will likely remain intact for quite some time. Rooney probably won't fire a coach with four years remaining on his contract, but it's possible that he and McCarthy could have a mutual parting of ways if the two sides can agree on a buyout.

The last two days have raised a lot of questions about what is actually happening within the Steelers' facility. One thing that is clear, however, is that McCarthy is at a crossroads just 10 games into his tenure in Pittsburgh. How he and his players handle the next seven games will likely determine his future in Pittsburgh beyond this season.