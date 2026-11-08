The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Use it to trade on Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Buccaneers vs. Bears is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Bears have won three consecutive games, which includes a 34-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football six days prior. The Buccaneers have bounced back from a 0-4 start by winning three of their last four games, including back-to-back victories against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Kalshi prices the Bears at $0.73 per share to win. The $0.73 price per share equates to a 73% probability in the latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds. More than 47.5 points to be scored in Buccaneers vs. Bears is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to throw for 250+ yards is trading at $0.51 per share. Williams is trading at $0.11 per share to win the NFL MVP on Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Buccaneers vs. Bears picks, player props

Caleb Williams (Bears): 250+ passing yards YES ($0.51)

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.45)

Colston Loveland (Bears): 50+ receiving yards YES ($0.54)

Bucky Irving (Buccaneers): 60+ rushing yards YES ($0.58)

Prop pick #1: Caleb Williams- 250+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 46%

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards and one touchdown on 24 of 34 passing in Monday's win against the Seahawks.

Williams has averaged 253.4 yards per game and thrown six touchdowns and one interceptions in five games, having missed three games due to a hamstring injury.

Williams has exceeded his projected passing yards market in eight of the past 10 games, averaging 267.7 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Williams will throw for 268.8 yards on average against the Buccaneers.

Williams is trading at $0.51 per share to record 250 or more yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Baker Mayfield- 200+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 57%

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't complete a single pass during last Sunday's 16-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons, which was played in sloppy conditions.

Mayfield was previously limited to 64 yards and one touchdown on 7 of 11 passing upon returning from injury during a 43-13 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Mayfield has fallen short of his passing yards market in five of his last six road games, averaging 164.2 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Mayfield will throw for 170.8 yards on average against the Bears.

Mayfield is trading at $0.45 per share to record fewer than 200 passing yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Colston Loveland- 50+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 48%

Bears tight end Colston Loveland has recorded 65 or more yards in each of his last three games.

Loveland recorded six receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown against the Falcons in Week 6, seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and seven receptions for 65 yards against the Seahawks in Week 8.

Loveland has exceeded his receiving yards market in each of his last five games against teams with a losing record, averaging 56.0 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Loveland will record 65.6 receiving yards on average against the Buccaneers.

Okonkwo is trading at $0.55 per share to record 30 or more receiving yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Bucky Irving- 60+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 57%

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has played a pivotal role in each of the team's three victories.

Irving has recorded more than 100 yards and at least one touchdown in victories against the Dallas Cowboys, Panthers and Falcons.

Irving has exceeded his projected rushing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 109.6 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Irving will record 71.4 rushing yards on average against the Bears.

Irving is trading at $0.58 per share to record 60 or more rushing yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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