Just when you think you're going to settle in for a long winter's nap, there's more high-stakes women's soccer to watch. The 2026 Concacaf W Championship paves the way to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil and the 2028 Summer Olympics, and eight national teams from the region will play a knockout bracket starting Friday, Nov. 27.

With World Cup and Olympic berths decided along the way, fans can watch all of the 2026 Concacaf W Championship on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament:

Concacaf W Championship schedule

All times Eastern -- all games will air on Paramount+



Friday, Nov. 27 (quarterfinals)

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m.

United States vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 (quarterfinals)

Canada vs. Panama, 1 p.m.

Mexico vs. Haiti, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 (semifinals)

Semifinal 2, winner of quarterfinal 2 vs. winner of quarterfinal 3, 5 p.m.

Semifinal 1, winner of quarterfinal 1 vs. winner of quarterfinal 4, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 (play-in)

Play-in 1, loser of quarterfinal 1 vs. loser of quarterfinal 4, 1 p.m.

Play-in 2, loser of quarterfinal 2 vs. loser of quarterfinal 3, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 (third-place match and final)

Third-place match, semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Final, semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

Tournament format

The Concacaf W Championship is a senior women's national team championship tournament that doubles as the region's qualifier for both the World Cup and the Olympics.

This year's edition has a new format that sends teams to the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The biggest change is the quarterfinal bracket. The top two ranked teams, the United States and Canada, earned byes into the tournament. Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Haiti, and El Salvador all earned spots through the Concacaf W Qualifiers.

Back in 2022, eight finalists were placed into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each advancing into the semifinals and clinching World Cup spots. Third-place teams were given a chance to qualify in the inter-confederation playoffs. 2022 was also the first year the competition served as both a World Cup and Olympic qualifier, but only the champion and the winner of a two-leg playoff clinched Olympic berths.

This year, the group stages are gone, and a single quarterfinal will decide who qualifies directly. In 2026, the quarterfinal winners all earn a place in the 2027 World Cup, and quarterfinal losers compete in a play-in round, with the two winners earning spots in the inter-confederation playoffs in February 2027.

The two Concacaf W Championship finalists and the third-place finisher qualify for the 2028 Summer Games. The United States are hosts of the 2028 Olympics and qualify automatically, so if they finish in the top three, the fourth-place team takes the remaining Olympic spot.

What's at stake for the USWNT?

The U.S. women's national team will face El Salvador for the first time in program history. El Salvador are the USWNT's first new opponent since playing Zambia in the Olympic group stage in July 2024.

The USWNT step into the competition as reigning Concacaf W Championship winners. They've won the last three tournaments and hold a record nine all-time titles. The USWNT won all five of their games in the 2022 W Championship without conceding a goal and outscored opponents 13-0. The USWNT are 106W-1D-0L in matches against teams ranked outside of FIFA's Top 25, drawing only to Costa Rica 0-0 in July 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Manager Emma Hayes named a 23-player roster for the tournament, but recently made some changes following the 2026 NWSL Championship. Trinity Rodman, who sustained a shoulder injury, has been replaced by Jaedyn Shaw, and Shaw will be replaced by Lia Godfrey on the U-23 roster.

Kansas City Current defender Laney Rouse was also ruled out of the U-23 roster and is replaced by Denver Summit FC defender Natalie Means.

El Salvador have never qualified for a Women's World Cup and will make their debut at the Concacaf W Championship. They qualified for the tournament by winning Group F with three clean sheets against Honduras, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Head coach Eric Acuna is still leading the group after previous investigations into alleged abusive conduct, and he publicly criticized players just last month after losses to Paraguay.

Players are trying to move forward and are led by Brenda Ceren, who led the team with five goals, followed by Danielle Fuentes with four, during the Concacaf W Qualifiers.