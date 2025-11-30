Chase Stadium will see one more game as Inter Miami booked their place in the MLS Cup final for the first time in their history after defeating New York City FC on Saturday night, 5-1. For the first time during these playoffs, Miami scored a goal not involving Lionel Messi as fellow Argentine Tadeo Allende opened the scoring en route to a hat trick, and it was quite important as NYCFC were the team who pushed them the hardest during this run despite the lopsided scoreline.

The final score did not show how close the match was as it was disjointed, but Miami's finishing came through. Allende now has eight goals in the MLS Cup playoffs which ties the record, and even with Miami seeing a 262-minute shutout streak come to an end after Justin Haack's header at the end of the first half, Mateo Silvetti restored the Heron's two-goal lead, and they wouldn't look back.

You could tell how much that goal in the 67th minute meant to Javier Mascherano as he pumped his fists on the sidelines, as during these playoffs, he has pushed the right buttons with his squad. Silvetti has had three consecutive starts at the nine in place of Luis Suarez, and during that time, he has combined with Messi for four goals, but also the change of Rocco Rios Novo coming in as the starting keeper was a big one, and he made a game-saving save before Silvetti's goal.

With the win, the careers of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will be extended for seven more days, with the duo set to retire at the end of the season. Miami will also be able to close out Chase Stadium on a high if they're able to lift the MLS Cup, where they will face the winner of Saturday night's clash between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Already losing in the Leagues Cup final this season, the one thing missing from Miami's campaign is silverware, but they're only 90 minutes away from taking care of that. No matter what, they'll be hosting the final, but they'll find out later Saturday night who they'll play. The Herons had a better finish in the Supporters' Shield standings than both, which will give them hosting rights for the final, and now Messi could be 90 minutes away from adding another trophy to his cabinet.