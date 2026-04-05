Lionel Messi may not have scored the first goal in Nu Stadium history as Inter Miami opened their new home, but he did ensure that his goal was a memorable one, scoring with a header to level the game in the first half. Following a clipped cross from Ian Fray, Messi was able to find space in the Austin defense to sneak home a header as the entire stadium, including the Lionel Messi stand, went wild. It wouldn't be enough to get a win with the Herons drawing 2-2, their fourth draw in their last five games, but the stadium opening is still a monumental occasion.

It's one of many moments that will happen in the new home of the Herons, and they wouldn't have been able to have this special night without Messi there. He signed his contract extension from the construction ground of the new stadium, and already having a stand named after him before retirement are a few things that show Messi's importance to the team already, as he has helped them win the Leagues Cup and MLS Cup while collecting two consecutive league MVP awards of his own.

A dream that began when David Beckham was awarded the rights to an expansion side as part of his Designated Player contract, joining the Los Angeles Galaxy, few would've expected that it would get to this level, even league commissioner Don Garber.

"I think David's acumen as a businessman marries that incredible courage and that indefatigable energy. The guy just has optimism and won't quit—just the way he was as a player. And that's why he pushed through this year," Garber said on Apple TV during halftime. "He would go lobby politicians with ten people, and it would just go on and on and on, and he wouldn't stop. And David was incredible for our league, leading to Messi being in our league, in two different generations. But when you look at what he's done for Major League Soccer, and then Taylor, what Jorge and Jose have done, it's just incredible. They love this city. "

The Nu Stadium is the center of the development of Miami Freedom Park, which will include green spaces, shops, and more. The stadium, which seats 26,700, was packed to the rafters for its opening day. While it may not have ended the way that supporters would've liked due to heroics from Brad Stuver in net, the points had to be shared.

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On the pitch, it's notable that Miami's big signing from this offseason, German Berterame, didn't join Messi in the XI for this special moment, but as he still looks for his first goal with Inter Miami, it's understandable why Javier Mascherano had to make that decision. Coming off the bench, Berterame did assist Luis Suarez on the equalizer, which is a moment that could help turn the tide on his rough start to life in Miami because he's needed to end this run of draws.

Guilherme Biro had the honor of scoring the first goal in the new stadium with a header from a corner, finding him only six minutes into the game. It was a perfect delivery by Facundo Torres, but Miami has struggled from dead-ball situations this season, and a move into a new home isn't going to change that. Austin's game plan was enough to make Miami struggle during the match, as the Herons are slipping down the table in the Eastern Conference with these draws.

They would've wanted to open their new stadium with a victory, but now that it didn't happen, it's about moving on to the next game. Messi is clearly still at his best and able to lead the side, but they need to figure out who the secondary options are alongside him. Without Berterame scoring, it's putting more pressure on the defense, and they haven't been able to withstand it. Already being knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Herons have seen one chance at a trophy go by the wayside this season, and they'll need something to celebrate in this brand new stadium as expectations for the squad are high.