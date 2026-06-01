USMNT World Cup 2026 picks, odds, predictions: Top props, best bets for United States by proven soccer expert

For just the second time, the United States, along with Canada and Mexico, will play host to the World Cup. The United States last hosted the event in 1994. Since placing third at the 1930 World Cup, the closest the Americans have come to reaching the finals was in 2002 when they made it to the quarterfinals and finished eighth overall. They have reached the Round of 16 the last three times they have qualified for the World Cup, pacing 14th in 2022. Among the host nations, USMNT and Mexico enter as +7000 in the latest World Cup odds, while Canada is +17500.

Spain and France are the favorites at +470, per FanDuel Sportsbook. For USA's World Cup opener, the Americans are +100 favorites on the money line against Paraguay. One could also make World Cup prop bets on who will top the USMNT in scoring for the tournament, with Christian Pulisic (+340) the favorite, followed by Folarin Balogun (+380). Before you lock in your 2026 World Cup USA futures bets, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot on his Champions League picks, going 31-13-2 (+1212) over his last 46 UCL picks. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup from all sides and released his picks, predictions and futures bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's USMNT World Cup picks.

Top World Cup 2026 USMNT futures picks

One thing we can give away: Eimer is backing the USMNT to Reach the Round of 16 (-115, 1 unit) as the Americans have reached the Round of 16 in three of the last four World Cups. They also reached the Round of 16 the last time they hosted the event in 1994. The 2018 team did not qualify for the World Cup, which was held in Russia.

"While I am well known for talking poorly about the USA squad, I will say that even with all the problems we have going into this World Cup, we do have a squad that I truly believe is good enough to advance at least to the round of 16," Eimer told SportsLine. "Let's say I'm right about USA finishing second - that means they would play the second-place finisher of Group G in the round of 32. That is most likely going to be Egypt.

"Egypt is a solid squad, but I believe that USMNT with the home-field motivation and advantage, will be able to take down a formidable side, punching their ticket to the round of 16. Also, if I'm wrong and USA wins the group, their round of 32 opponent will be the third place finisher from group A, E, H, I or J, all which I see USA being able to beat." See the rest of Eimer's USMNT bets here.

How to make 2026 World Cup picks

Eimer has locked in his USA 2026 World Cup best bets, as part of three top futures plays. He's also high on a top goal scorer priced at nearly +2000 to "find goals outside of the box" that could shock the competition. You can only see his 2026 World Cup USMNT predictions here.

So how will the USMNT do at the 2026 World Cup, and which huge longshot goal scorer could make a difference at the competition? Check out the soccer odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.

2026 World Cup odds

(via FanDuel Sportsbook, subject to change)

Spain +470

France +470

England +650

Brazil +800

Argentina +900

Portugal +950

Germany +1300

Netherlands +1800

Belgium +2200

Norway +3000

Colombia +4000

Uruguay +5500

Morocco +6500

Japan +6500

Switzerland +6500

Mexico +7000

USA +7000

Croatia +7500

Türkiye +8000

Ecuador +10000

Austria +10000

Senegal +12500

Canada +17500

Sweden +17500

Ivory Coast +17500

Egypt +25000

Scotland +25000

Paraguay +25000

Bosnia & Herzegovina +25000

Ghana +35000

Algeria +40000

Czechia +60000

South Korea +75000

Iran +100000

Australia +150000

Panama +200000

DR Congo +200000

Cape Verde +250000

Uzbekistan +250000

Tunisia +250000

Haiti +250000

Curacao +250000

Jordan +250000

Saudi Arabia +250000

Iraq +250000

Qatar +250000

South Africa +250000

New Zealand +250000