USWNT star Alex Morgan does impressive workout while nine months pregnant

Once again soccer star Alex Morgan is making us all look bad. The United States women's national team player posted a video of her working out on Instagram and while the workout was impressive in itself, it's even more impressive because she is nine months pregnant. I repeat. Nine months pregnant.

I also feel I should mention that finding motivation is tough during quarantine, so this adds that extra level of amazing. She's starting to make me feel bad for just watching TV during this time ... be right back, I'm going to do some sit-ups to feel better.

Morgan captioned her video, "Garage workout of the day! #powerrunsinthefamily #StayHomeStayMotivated."

Take a look at her workout routine that includes squats, lunges, pushups and more:

Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco, who is a former Major League Soccer midfielder, announced on Instagram in October that they were expecting their first child together. The decorated athlete has not slowed down since, dominating soccer drills in February to keep her skills perfect while she also prepares to welcome the newest addition to her family.

Morgan and Carrasco are expecting a baby girl, with the due date in April. The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist plans to return to training one month after she gives birth.