A World Cup star is born as 19-year-old Yan Diomande leads Ivory Coast in 1-0 win over Ecuador

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The wait is over. It's been 12 years since the Ivory Coast has been at the World Cup, and they've announced their return in a big way with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador via a late winning goal by Amad Diallo. It was a clinical finish from the Manchester United man who came off the bench as manager Emerse Fae shifted the side to take advantage of Ecuador losing steam.

Defender Wilfried Singo was pushed up as a winger to close the game and went on a run to set up Amad for the goal in another match where Ivory Coast's young players helped lead them to victory. Diallo may have gotten the goal, but for most of the clash, it was Yan Diomande who tortured Ecuador's defense, wearing them down to make mistakes later in the match.

The entire Ecuadorian team had only 16 touches in Ivory Coast's box; Diomande alone had 12 touches in Ecuador's box while creating a match-high five chances. While his teammates struggled to finish those chances, the importance of the RB Leipzig man's performance was clear.

In one corner, you have a 19-year-old starlet. In the other, you have two defenders who were crucial to their teams in the Champions League Final. And while it didn't lead to Diomande getting a goal or an assist, you can see why he is set to be a $100 million player one day, potentially even after this World Cup if Liverpool or another big team can get something over the line, but the price of the bag has gone up even if his finishing still needs work.

How Yan Diomande went from Florida prep talent to potential World Cup 2026 breakout star with Ivory Coast Chuck Booth

Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho are excellent defenders in their own right, and they had no answers when Diomande was running down their flank. Ecuador only allowed five goals in 18 games of World Cup qualifying, and the duo were central to that success, but they could still be having nightmares about Diomande. Paris Saint-Germain defenders had issues beating Hincapie, who plays for Arsenal, in the Champions League final, but Diomande went on more marauding runs than I could count in front of a crowd that felt like you were in Quito, Ecuador. Out of 68,274 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, it felt like at least 60,000 of those fans were in yellow, cheering on Ecuador. But after leading his club to Champions League qualification, Diomande felt at ease during the match due to the familiarity of Fae's system.

"I'm playing like this at my club; here is a little bit different, so I'm trying to work for the team and do everything for the team, and today everything was good for me, and I'm happy for that, and I want to continue until the end of the competition," Diomande said following the match.

Sometimes, international soccer can overcomplicate things, so Fae keeping things comfortable for Diomande is something that's important, but it's easy to do when you have a special talent on your hands. Less than two years ago, Diomande was a prep soccer player at DME Academy in Florida, and now he's starring in the World Cup. This is a tournament where stars can be born, and on Sunday night, a member of soccer's next generation put on a show.

Despite the pro-Ecuador crowd, the Ivory Coast fans were sure to make themselves heard. Going through the concourse before the match, a group of 10 supporters came through drumming and dancing with noisemakers to drown out La Tri fans, and the players took notice of that support.

"We want to say thank you for that, and the only way to say thank you and make the fans happy [is to win], so we are trying to give everything all the time," Diomande said.

Facing Germany on Saturday, Ivory Coast will have stronger challenges in their future, but having already beaten France in a friendly, this is a side gaining confidence. They are the youngest group at the World Cup at 25.8 years old, and while inexperienced, this means they aren't saddled by the heavy expectations weighing on other teams in the tournament, a factor they can use to their advantage. If Diomande continues to create chances as he did against a defense like Ecuador's, teams will have issues stopping them.

For Les Elephants to go on a deep run at the World Cup, they'll need more of the same from Diomande during this tournament, which is something that helps both player and country. Put in those performances, his own profile will continue to rise, and while RB Leipzig may want to prepare for the Champions League with the talented winger, he's in the spotlight to be the next major move to happen following World Cup success, and it seems like a move that would be worth it for one of the biggest clubs in the world.