Allan Nascimento dead at 34: UFC flyweight found unresponsive after apparent heart attack

UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento died on Monday at age 34. Nascimento suffered an apparent heart attack and was unable to be revived by responding medical professionals.

The UFC announced Nascimento's death in a post on X with a message reading, "This morning, Monday, Aug. 3, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Nascimento held a 22-7 professional record, having turned pro in 2011 where he won nine of his 10 initial fights. A one-time Dana White's Contender Series participant, where he lost to Raulian Paiva by split decision, the Brazilian fighter made his UFC debut in 2021, losing a split decision to Tagir Ulanbekov.

After the loss to Ulanbekov, Nascimento rattled off four consecutive victories, defeating Jake Hadley, Carlos Hernandez, Jafel Filho and Cody Durden. Nascimento earned Performance of the Night honors in his wins over Hernandez and Durden.

That four-fight winning streak came to an end in Nascimento's most recent fight, a split decision loss to Mitch Raposo on June 20.