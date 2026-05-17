Although we are still a little bit more than 30 days out from the official start date of the summer of 2026, the UFC's calendar over the next two months is absolutely scorching.

UFC CEO and president Dana White announced late Saturday the long-awaited return of the biggest and most "Notorious" name in the history of mixed martial arts as former two-division champion Conor McGregor snaps a five-year layoff when he headlines UFC 329 on July 11 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old McGregor will meet former featherweight and ceremonial "BMF" champion Max Holloway in a star-studded rematch some 13 years in the making. The five-round welterweight bout will serve as the main event of an absolutely loaded fight card that also features household MMA names like Paddy Pimblett, Robert Whittaker, Leon Edwards, Cory Sandhagen, Brandon Royval and Benoit Saint Denis, just to name a few.

But for as good as the UFC's annual International Fight Week celebration -- which includes the Hall of Fame inductions of former champions Demetrious Johnson, Dominick Cruz and Chris Weidman -- appears to be on paper, it's the fact that it comes just 27 days after a landmark UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14 at the White House in Washington, D.C. that makes this summer so special.

(And that doesn't even take into account the rumors of pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev's possible return at UFC 330 in August for a welterweight title defense against Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia.)

There have been many memorable back-to-back numbered events in UFC history that have stood the test of time, including UFC 116 (Brock Lesnar-Shane Carwin) and UFC 117 (Anderson Silva-Chael Sonnel I) in 2010, UFC 193 (Holly Holm-Ronda Rousey) and UFC 194 (McGregor-Jose Aldo) in 2015 and even a three-card stretch of impressive depth from UFC 298 to UFC 300 in 2024. None of those examples, however, have had this exact combination of star power, intriguing matchups and historical uniqueness of what is coming next.

UFC Freedom 250 and UFC 329 have potential to be the most anticipated back-to-back premium events in the promotion's 33-year history. A big part of that, of course, aside from the aggressive wake-up call that a McGregor return has on the casual fan base, is the unprecedented nature of holding a fight card on the South Lawn of a sitting president's official residence and workplace, which is even more novel than the much-celebrated UFC 306 event in 2024 from The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The actual size of the crowd surrounding the Octagon on June 14 will remain intimate due to logistical and security reasons, which will prevent UFC Freedom 250 from eclipsing the 2019 company record for attendance when 57,127 spectators filled Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for UFC 243. But the fact that 85,000 free tickets will be distributed to fans to watch on giant screens next door at the adjacent Ellipse park, which includes a concert headlined by The Zac Brown Band, could make this the most attended event UFC has ever produced.

Aside from the spectacle of the venue itself (which includes select fighters walking to the Octagon through the Oval Office), this event truly wouldn't be this anticipated if it wasn't for the quality of the fights itself. Breakout stud and two-division champion Ilia Topuria headlines in a lightweight title unification against legendary action star Justin Gaethje, yet it's the co-main event that might be the most intriguing fight as Alex Pereira aims to become the first three-division titleholder in UFC history when he faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight crown.

And then there's McGregor in July, who will fight for the first time since breaking his leg in a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier in their heated trilogy bout. Even though McGregor owns a 2013 decision win over a young Holloway, it's the questions we don't have answers to regarding the Irish's megastar's chin, stamina, evolution and fighting spirit at this stage of his career that makes his return so intriguing.

McGregor is already a heavy betting underdog as he looks to get his hand raised inside the Octagon for the first time since a 40-second squash of Donald Cerrone in 2020. This second helping against Holloway could either prove to be the fight that recharges his career or outright brings it to an end.

UFC 329 will also feature the UK sensation Pimblett, fresh off of his fight-of-the-year contending loss to Gaethje in January's interim lightweight title bout, as he jumps back into the deep end of the pool against hard-charging Saint Denis in the co-main event. The main card begins with Gable Steveson, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion, making his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison as many anticipate the 25-year-old, who is coached by MMA GOAT Jon Jones, could be the future of the heavyweight division.

Buckle your seatbelt and tell your friends, this has all the makings to be a red-hot summer for the UFC with something for just about everyone on the menu over the next few months.