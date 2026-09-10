Tommy McMillen's swagger attracts the most attention at Noche UFC. But there's an equally dangerous, albeit milder-mannered, prospect who shouldn't be overlooked. That's Marwan Rahiki, who enters with a 9-0 record and two stoppage victories so far in his UFC career.

McMillen and Rahiki, "Dana White's Contender Series" graduates, meet in a pivotal prospects clash. McMillen's commanding nature isn't distracting knowledgeable parties. The betting odds for their fight are among the closest at Noche UFC, with McMillen as a slight favorite. People understand that Rahiki has the precision and power to punish the pressure fighter.

"I see this fight ending in the first or second round. Probably a first-round knockout," Rahiki told CBS Sports. "He makes a lot of mistakes. If you know, you know."

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Rahiki respects his fellow undefeated fighter, although he feels the myth outweighs the man.

"I don't think he's better than me," Rahiki said. "The hype and stuff; I'm taking my time. I'm only 24. I understand what he's doing. He's 28; he needs to catch up... but this is not the matchup he wants."

Rahiki doesn't mind being overlooked. It's nothing new for a fighter just two years into his professional career. He feels no pressure to put on a show for social media, like the one sparked by his hotel altercation with McMillen this week. His work inside the Octagon speaks for itself -- Rahiki has finished everyone he's ever fought.

"This is like when I had my first few fights in Australia," Rahiki explained. "I was fighting guys from different states in their hometowns and gyms. I come out as this guy from Morocco, only been here a couple of months, and then, boom! Then people know me and follow me.

"I see it the same way. I get a lot of recognition here in America. I already have a lot of fans here. That's the opportunity I see."