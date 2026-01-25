Paddy Pimblett isn't supposed to be the good guy. He's young, brash and planned on spoiling a living legend's dreams. Yet through sheer will and a poignant speech, Pimblett shifted the perception around him.

Gaethje's heart is the crux of his fighting identity; only the sport's most beloved action stars can rival it. Beloved icons like Chuck Liddell, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. Such indomitable will shouldn't be possessed by a loudmouth Scouser, a guy whose mouth writes checks his hands shouldn't check. Pimblett, the betting favorite heading into UFC 324, was supposed to be better than Gaethje. He wasn't supposed to be tougher.

Yet that's exactly what we got in Saturday's main event, a bout that takes the early lead for 2026 Fight of the Year after going blow-for-blow in the main event. Pimblett fought Gaethje's brutal style for 25 minutes. Paddy "The Baddy" was knocked down twice, taken down thrice and absorbed 200 total strikes. Most people would've crumbled under Gaethe's barrages long before the final buzzer. Not the Liverpool native. Pimblett kept getting up, marching through the fire and giving nearly as good as he got.

"I wanted to be walking away with that belt. I know how tough I am anyway…" Pimblett said post-fight. "There's no other man I'd rather lose to than 'The Highlight' Justin Gaethje, someone I've loved watching growing up watching the UFC."

Pimblett hadn't intended to prove his toughness. He knows he's tough. His sole mission was to win the interim UFC lightweight title. Though he fell short in that conquest, there are positives to take away from his performance.

Pimblett landed more total significant strikes than Gaethje and was largely more successful in the center of the Octagon. His offensive striking evolution shone through dynamism, angles and combination striking that troubled Gaethje at range. For a fighter long dubbed a commercial star more than a critical one, such success against one of lightweight's most feared strikers is admirable. That being said, there's still work to do.

Several of Pimblett's bad habits popped up on Saturday. His chin is still high, his hands low and he too often walks straight back. His offensive wrestling leaves much to be desired, preventing him from using his elite top game. The maturity he's showing between fights -- namely, no longer ballooning in weight outside of fight camp -- and his improved striking offense suggest he can fix these errors.

Whether he planned to or not, Pimblett shifted the narrative around him through an incredible show of heart, inside and outside of the Octagon. He's a loudmouth. He has said and probably will say things that rub people the wrong way. Pimblett is also sensitive. Fighters are people, chock-full of complexities and contradictions.

During his post-fight speech, Pimblett touched on a subject of great importance to him: men's mental health. It's something he's drawn attention to after previous bouts, but those were all fights he won. Pimblett's desire to shed light on the issue, even through defeat, underscores how much it means to him.

"I've mentioned in my post-fight interviews before about men killing themselves. Two lads that I know have killed themselves since I last fought," Pimblett said. "So, men, don't bottle your feelings up. Talk to someone..."

It's amazing what you can learn about someone in 25 minutes. Is Pimblett ready to be a UFC champion today? No, but he clearly has the drive to give it his all. Is Pimblett obnoxious? Sometimes, but he also cherishes life. After UFC 324, Pimblett has us wondering if Paddy "The Baddy" is really so bad.