LAS VEGAS -- Max Holloway wants all the smoke. Holloway defends the BMF championship against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 on Saturday, the latest name in the champ's historically tough strength of schedule. Should Holloway leave Las Vegas with the BMF belt, two names appeal to him most besides lightweight champ Ilia Topuria: Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor.

Holloway has never shied from a challenge. In 2018, he agreed to fight UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title on six days' notice. The fight fell apart, but Holloway was praised for agreeing to compete up in weight against the lightweight division's scariest contender. These days, he's more interested in Nurmagomedov's pupil.

The BMF champion was recently asked about potential matchups after UFC 326. Holloway suggested that fighting UFC welterweight champion Makhachev would avenge the failed Nurmagomedov fight. What's more, Holloway doesn't want any compromises that benefit him.

"No, no, no. Whatever weight they want to go," Holloway told CBS Sports when asked if the Makhachev fight would need to occur at lightweight. "They asked me, 'Who do you want to test yourself and your skills against?' We missed the shot with Khabib, so Islam is the next best thing. That would be fun."

Check out the full interview with Max Holloway below.

Holloway also said he'd like a rematch with Conor McGregor. Back in 2013, McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision in a fight preceding their respective rises to stardom. Holloway went on a 13-fight winstreak after that loss, becoming UFC featherweight champion and successfully defending the title.

"I want to get back at everyone who got one over on me. I never had the opportunity with him," Holloway said. "So if I can get that back, that would be fun. I don't know about the White House. I think White House security is too crazy for my liking. Maybe we can come back to Las Vegas for a big summer card here. "