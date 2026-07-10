UFC 329 press conference: Conor McGregor, Max Holloway get physical during first face off

LAS VEGAS -- Words weren't enough to get in Max Holloway's head, but Conor McGregor managed to put a dent in Holloway's cool demeanor by the end of the UFC 329 press conference.

McGregor, Holloway, Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis took the stage on Thursday. Naturally, most of the attention went to Saturday's headliners. McGregor tried to provoke Holloway on several occasions, but the Hawaiian star's famously calm attitude deflected the insults. At the final moment of the presser, McGregor finally drew a reaction from his opponent.

UFC President and CEO Dana White mediated a face off between the two main eventers that sit atop the UFC 329 fight card. McGregor snatched Holloway's glasses off his face before pressing his forehead into his foe's. Holloway reciprocated the aggression, forcing Dana to intervene. After brief negotiations with security, Holloway went to shake McGregor's hand. McGregor, instead, slapped Holloway's hand away.

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Holloway could be heard audibly saying, "What the...." before trailing off. Both men put their hands up and started feinting as security intervened again. This time, Holloway kept his eyes firmly fixed on McGregor as he was pulled away.

McGregor and Holloway rematch 13 years after their first fight. On that night, McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision. They are very different people heading into their rematch. Both have carved out Hall of Fame careers. McGregor became the first simultaneous two-division UFC champion; meanwhile, Holloway established himself as one of the best featherweights ever. They enter the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas under unusual circumstances.

McGregor fights for the first time in five years. The last time he stepped into this venue, he left with a shattered leg. Holloway makes his welterweight debut, putting on 15 pounds on relatively short notice.