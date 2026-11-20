A classic crossroads fight is set to go down in the light heavyweight division on Saturday in Qatar. In the UFC Fight Night main event, former champion Jiri Prochazka will clash with fast-rising star Navajo Stirling.

Stirling is looking for his fourth win of a breakout 2026 campaign. Prochazka would be the biggest name on Stirling's resume, though Stirling is coming off of a victory over another former champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs. Stirling for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Prochazka is always exciting and blasted his way to the 205-pound championship with a 2022 win over Glover Teixeira. While he lost two fights to Alex Pereira, Prochazka proved near invincible against anyone else in the division. That came to a sudden halt when he fought for the vacant light heavyweight title against Carlos Ulberg in April. Just as Prochazka seemed to have the fight locked up as Ulberg suffered a knee injury, Ulberg landed a Hail Mary shot that left Prochazka down and out.

Teammates Navajo Stirling, Carlos Ulberg rapidly approach an awkward dilemma atop light heavyweight division Shakiel Mahjouri

The rest of Saturday's card is loaded with big names and exciting fights, including a featherweight co-main event between Kevin Vallejos and Aljamain Sterling.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Qatar. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Start time: 1 p.m. ET (Main card), 10 a.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: ABHA Arena -- Doha, Qatar

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 335 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.