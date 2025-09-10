The field for the 2025 WNBA playoffs is set after the Seattle Storm clinched the final spot on Tuesday with a dramatic comeback win over the Golden State Valkyries, 74-73. The 23-21 Storm have concluded regular season play and are currently the No. 8 seed, but could move up to No. 7 if the Valkyries lose to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

The Storm entered Tuesday needing a win or a Los Angeles Sparks loss to clinch a playoff berth. The Sparks ended up beating the Phoenix Mercury on the road, which meant the Storm had to find a way to beat the Valkyries, and that's just what they did thanks to Erica Wheeler.

On a night when the Storm were once again struggling offensively, Wheeler came off the bench to deliver a major energy boost and scoring. She hit two huge 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to key the Storm's comeback from what had been a double-digit deficit late in the third. Then, with just under 20 seconds to play, she drained the game-winning jumper.

Wheeler tied her season-high with five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. She was 5 of 7 from behind the arc, while the rest of the Storm were 2 of 10.

"We knew what was at stake. We wanted to get in the playoffs," Wheeler said. "Coach said 'empty the tank,' and that's what we did. We emptied the tank and played until the last minute. It's not about my last shot, it's a team effort and we just did what we needed to do to get this win."

Game 1 of the Storm's first-round series with the Lynx is set for Sunday, with a tip-off time to be determined.

Storm much more talented than typical low seed

This will be the second consecutive playoff appearance for the Storm, who were swept in the first round last season by the Las Vegas Aces.

Heading into the season, the Storm would have hoped to be near the top of the standings, and possibly even in the mix with the Lynx as a title contender. Indeed, they got off to a 9-5 start, and were 16-11 as the calendar flipped to August, which had them just half a game back of third place. They then lost six games in a row by a combined 27 points and spent the rest of the season fighting just to make the playoffs.

While the Storm will be underdogs in their first-round series no matter the opponent, they are much more talented than a typical low seed. Four members of their starting lineup -- Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, Brittney Sykes and Gabby Williams -- were All-Stars this season, and the fifth member, Ezi Magbegor, has previously been an All-Star.

No matter what happens in the first round, it was important for the Storm to make the playoffs this season, regardless of their seed. That they knocked the Sparks out in the process was even better.

The Storm own the Sparks' 2026 first-round pick and are now ensured a lottery selection in what is projected to be a loaded draft class. Furthermore, the Storm traded their own 2026 first-round pick to the Washington Mystics as part of the Brittney Sykes trade and now do not have to give up a lottery pick.