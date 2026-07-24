WNBA 3-point contest predictions, odds: Experts make picks as All-Star Weekend kicks off

The WNBA's 2026 All-Star Weekend in Chicago gets going on Friday night with the 3-point contest and the newly unveiled Shooting Stars competition. This year's All-Star Weekend will also serve as a celebration of the league's 30th anniversary.

There was some drama surrounding the 3-point contest with big names and fan favorites such as Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark and Kayla McBride not among the six-shooter field. Ionescu said she never officially got invited and McBride claims she got a "half-ass invite."

Regardless, there is still an intnriguing lineup ready to compete, including this year's No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, this season's 3-point shooting leader Marina "Money" Mabrey, and one half of the StudBudz in Natisha Hiedeman.

Friday will also feature the Shooting Stars competition. While this event has been part of NBA All-Star Weekend in the past, it will be the first time we see it for the WNBA as a replacement for the usual Skills Challenge. There will be four teams made up of three generations of women's basketball that include retired WNBA legends, current WNBA players and top high school players from Nike EYBL.

Here is all the info you need ahead of Friday's festivities, including how to watch and picks for the 3-point contest.

Where to watch WNBA All-Star Friday

Date: Saturday, July 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

WNBA 3-point contest field, odds

Odds via DraftKings

WNBNA 3-point contest expert picks

Lindsay Gibbs: Marina Mabrey. It has been a breakout season for the 29-year-old Mabrey, who was picked in the expansion draft by the Toronto Tempo and has absolutely thrived up north. This is her first time being an All-Star, and if there's one thing we know about Mabrey it's that she absolutely loves a spotlight. Being an older first-time All-Star, she also won't take it for granted. I realize this isn't a statistical analysis, but let's face it: The All-Star Game is a vibes-based competition, and Mabrey's vibes are sky-high. Speaking of Sky, she spent a couple of pretty tumultuous seasons here in Chicago and so will be extra motivated to show out in front of this crowd. She's going to dominate the 3-point competition.

Isabel Gonzalez: Azzi Fudd. If she finds her rhythm early, I think Fudd could compete with anybody. I know a rookie -- or even a former UConn player -- has never won the 3-point contest before and nerves could certainly play a factor, but there is a first time for everything. Fudd has impeccable shooting form, and her quick wrist-only release could give her an edge.

Jack Maloney: Marina Mabrey. Mabrey is one of two players in this field with previous 3-Point Contest experience, which I do think is important because it gives you a sense of the rhythm of the event and the pressure of being the lone shooter on the floor. She's also one of the best pure shooters in the league and has earned her first All-Star nod amid a career season. I think she'll put on a show in Chicago.

Shooting Stars field

Minnesota, Seattle, Washington and Dallas/Detroit will be represented in the inaugural Shooting Stars contest. Each team will also feature a high school player in the Nike EYBL: Jezelle "GG" Banks, Ryan Carter, Tatianna Griffin and Morghan Reckley (teams for the EYBL players were not yet assigned as of Friday morning).

Here are the teams, which each feature a WNBA legend: