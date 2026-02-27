Time is running out for the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association. Earlier this week, the league reportedly told the players that a new collective bargaining agreement must be in place by March 10 to avoid disrupting the 2026 season. It seems the rapidly approaching deadline is causing a stir.

The WNBPA held a meeting on Tuesday that became contentious, according to Front Office Sports, while a group of powerful agents sent a letter to the union asking for more transparency about negotiations, per ESPN.

A 'spirited' and 'passionate' meeting

The league and the WNBPA met Monday for a virtual bargaining session, and on Tuesday the union convened it's own virtual meeting to discuss the state of the negotiations and their path forward.

Following the meeting, WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson sent a letter to union members, which was obtained by FOS, that stated, "last night's conversation was spirited, passionate, and at times tough." Jackson added, "Honest debate is not division. It is engagement."

Notably, the players are reportedly no longer aligned on whether or not to call a strike.

In December, the union authorized the seven-player executive committee, led by president Nneka Ogwumike, to "call a strike when necessary." Per the WNBPA, 93% of its members participated in that vote, and 98% voted in favor of authorizing a strike if necessary.

Per FOS, some players have since changed their stance, though the exact breakdown is unclear.

Jackson's letter also explained that the union would send out a survey to its members to get feedback on the latest proposal from the league, which arrived on Feb. 20. The players have still not made a counter offer.

Agents want 'transparency'

On Thursday, a group of nearly a dozen powerful agents sent a letter to Jackson stating "our collective preference for transparency and coordinated communication" about the CBA negotiations, according to ESPN.

"At this stage of negotiations, with time being of the essence, alignment and shared information will best serve the players and the Union," the letter said.

ESPN confirmed that the following agents all signed the letter (notable players they represent in parentheses):

"Notably, there is an unprecedented level of unity among agents at this moment," the agent letter said. "That alignment reflects a shared commitment to doing what is best for players and the long-term health of the league. We believe that same spirit of collaboration, utilizing all available expertise and resources, is how we should continue working together as a team."

Time running out

The WNBA reportedly told players (and teams) on Monday that if a deal is not in place by March 10, the 2026 season will be disrupted. That leaves less than two weeks for the two sides to come to terms on a new CBA. At this point, however, the two sides still remain far apart on revenue sharing, which has been the primary point of contention throughout this process.

The WNBPA is fighting for a share of gross revenue, while the league is still offering a share of net revenue -- that is, the revenue remaining when league-specified operating expenses are removed from the pot.

The WNBPA's most recent proposal would see the players receive an average of 27.5% of the gross revenue over the course of the agreement (with a $9.5 million salary cap in 2026), sources familiar with the negotiations confirmed to CBS Sports. The league's most recent prosposal would offer the players 70% of net revenue over the course of the deal (with a $5.65 million salary cap in 2026).

Last month, the WNBA announced the full schedule for the 2026 season. Training camps are scheduled to begin on April 19, with preseason games to begin on April 25 and opening night set for May 8.

With less than two months until training camps are supposed to open, the two sides not only have to come to terms on a new CBA, but hold a double expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, conduct the busiest free agency period in league history and hold the annual college draft.