The WNBA still does not have a CBA, but it does have a 2026 schedule. On Wednesday, the league announced the full schedule for its historic 30th season, which will run from May 8 through Sept. 24. The 2026 playoffs will begin on Sept. 27. There will be a two-week break in early September to accommodate the FIBA Women's World Cup.

Once again, each team will play 44 games. Last season was the first time that teams played 44 games, which was an all-time high. Additionally, this season will feature the debut of two expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, which will bring the league to 15 teams. Overall, there will be 330 total games, which will be a league record.

A full broadcast and streaming schedule will be released at a later date.

"As we prepare to tip off the WNBA's historic 30th season, this schedule reflects both how far the league has come and the momentum that continues to drive us forward," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a press release. "From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league's first game to today's stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA's past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA."

How does the schedule release affect CBA negotiations?

The number of games in a season is collectively bargained, so it was a surprise to see the schedule released without a new CBA in place. However, the league had no intention of going beyond 44 games -- the number that was played last season -- in 2026 due to the FIBA Women's World Cup.

It's possible that the two sides could agree to play more games in future seasons, but with neither side looking for an increase this season, the league was able to put the 2026 schedule in place. Doing so as soon as possible was an important step to allow teams, players and broadcast partners to begin preparations for the summer, including securing arena dates, arranging travel and selling tickets.

"Releasing the 2026 schedule is a key step as we prepare for the WNBA's 30th season and allows teams, partners, broadcasters, and fans to begin the essential planning for the year ahead," a WNBA spokesperson told CBS Sports.

It remains unclear when a new CBA will be in place, though the schedule release suggests that real progress is being made.

WNBA free agency: How are continued CBA negotiations affecting offseason schedule? Jack Maloney

Here are the highlights from Wednesday's schedule release:

Opening weekend

Once again, opening night is slated for a Friday, which will set up an action-packed opening weekend. All 15 teams will be in action over the three days, which will feature 11 games, including a Finals rematch between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces and the home openers for Toronto and Portland.

Here is the full opening weekend schedule (All times ET):

Friday, May 8

Saturday, May 9

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Portland Fire, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m.

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 6 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries, 8:30 p.m.

Commissioner's Cup

The Commissioner's Cup is back for a sixth consecutive season. This year's competition will run from June 1-17, with the championship game scheduled for June 30.

Each team will play every other team in its conference once during the group stage. The conferences are currently imbalanced, so Eastern Conference teams will play six games, while Western Conference teams will play seven games. The team from each conference with the best winning percentage in group stage games will qualify for the championship. The team with the best overall winning percentage will host the championship.

Anniversary of first-ever game

The New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks, two of the original six franchises, faced off in the league's first-ever game on June 21, 1997. In honor of the league's 30th anniversary, the Liberty and Sparks will meet again on the same day, June 21, in Los Angeles.

All-Star Game

All-Star Weekend will return to Chicago this summer, with the Sky hosting for the second time in franchise history.

All-Star Friday Night, featuring the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest is set for July 24 at Wintrust Arena (home of the Sky). The All-Star Game will follow on Saturday, July 25 at the United Center (home of the NBA's Chicago Bulls).

World Cup break

The 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup is set for Sept. 4-13 in Germany, so the WNBA will go on pause from Aug. 30 through Sept. 16 so that players can represent their countries. The regular season will resume on Sept. 17.