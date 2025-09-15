The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses. The Week 2 NFL schedule concludes with a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader as Texans vs. Buccaneers kicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Chargers vs. Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. Before making prop picks for any of those games or others, click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Monday, September 15

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best NFL Week 2 Boom Fantasy picks for Monday, Sept. 15

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, 226.5 passing yards - Lower (1.76x)

Mayfield has gone Under on his passing prop line in three of his last five games against teams with a top-third defense. SportsLine's model projects that he'll throw for just 200.1 yards on Monday against the Texans. Pick it at Boom:

CJ Stroud, Texans, 229.5 passing yards - Higher (1.8x)

When at home and favored, C.J. Stroud has exceeded his passing yards benchmark in four of his last five games, maintaining an average of 267.8 passing yards per game. The model is projecting him to throw for 245.6 yards on Monday against the Bucs. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Geno Smith, Raiders, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.64x)

Smith has gone under his passing touchdown market in four of his last five games when not favored, with an average of 1.2 pass TDs per game in that span. The model projects 1.0 touchdowns for Smith against the Chargers on Monday. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.19x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy.