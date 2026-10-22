Several uncommon matchups on the Week 7 NFL schedule should provide a little extra appeal to making Week 7 NFL bets. Giants vs. Texans (-10) sees New York, with J.J. McCarthy the new starting QB, visiting Houston for the first time in eight years, while Rams vs. Raiders (+4) has L.A. traveling to Vegas for the first time since the latter's relocation from Oakland. Elsewhere, the Chiefs head to Seattle for the first time since 2018, and the latest Week 7 NFL odds have Seattle as 2.5-point favorites in this potential Super Bowl preview. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Additionally, the first ever NFL Paris Game has Pittsburgh favored by 3.5 points over New Orleans in France. There are also some divisional contests with slim Week 7 NFL spreads including Ravens vs. Bengals (-1.5), in which Lamar Jackson's (ankle) availability is still unknown, Packers vs. Lions (-3) and Panthers vs. Buccaneers (+3.5). All of the updated Week 7 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 7 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 7 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 7 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Jets (-4.5, 39.5) cover at home versus the Dolphins in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. New York's four spread victories are just one off the league-high of five, while Miam's one ATS win is tied for the second fewest in the NFL. The Jets have a defense ranked among the top seven in points allowed, passing defense and redzone scoring, plus the offense got a big boost with the return of first round wideout Omar Cooper, who had a 6-103-1 stat line on Sunday. Miami is coming off a bye, but the Dolphins are also 0-3 ATS over their last three games with a rest advantage, as the Jets are forecasted to cover over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 7 NFL predictions: the Broncos (-4.5, 43.5) cover at the Cardinals in well over 50% of simulations. Denver's outright and spread results mirror each other with a 4-2 record, including covering in both games as a favorite. The Cardinals are 0-2 versus the line at home this season and an eye-popping 1-9 ATS at home since the start of 2025. Arizona is one of two teams ranking in the bottom 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense, alongside Miami, while Denver boasts top-5 rankings in both takeaways and turnover differential. In addition to Denver covering, the Under hits over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 7 NFL schedule and just revealed six projected point totals that are at least a touchdown off the listed O/U, potentially giving you a huge payday on alternate totals. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 7 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which six O/U picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 7 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

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