Upsets spelled doom for some NFL survivor pick players, and Week 3 is set to offer more challenges as the NFL season progresses. More divisional matches could complicate matters as rivals clash, including Texans vs. Colts (+1.5) and Bengals vs. Steelers (+3.5). Other intriguing matchups have Ravens vs. Cowboys (+3.5) in a game being played in Brazil, Rams vs. Broncos (+2.5), Vikings vs. Buccaneers (+1.5) and Patriots vs. Jaguars (-3). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Meanwhile no game has a larger NFL spread to consider for Week 3 NFL knockout picks than Chiefs vs. Dolphins (+10.5), as Miami's struggles continued with a 35-13 loss at San Francisco. Kansas City, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten with a 33-30 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday night as this is one of four matchups pitting a 2-0 team versus an 0-2 squad. Before making any Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. It nailed its Week 2 survivor pick, picking the Niners to beat the Dolphins.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 3 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 3 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, the model is not confident in the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 4.5-point and -229 money-line favorites at the best betting apps against the Bears in Chicago on 'Monday Night Football.'

Chicago might be an easy team to pick on this week after everything went wrong in Week 2. The Bears lost 9-3 to the Vikings and quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) both went down and haven't practiced this week yet, potentially leaving them with third-stringer Case Keenum under center.

The Eagles, however, have barely escaped against the Titans and and Commanders thus far. Saquon Barkley (stinger) and Dallas Goedert (knee) both sustained injuries in Week 2, and Goedert is expected to miss multiple weeks. SportsLine's model is projecting another one-score game, making the Eagles a risky survivor play this week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in nearly 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 3 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.