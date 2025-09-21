The Week 3 NFL slate features 14 games on Sunday before concluding with a marquee Monday Night Football matchup, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Sunday's key matchups include Eagles vs. Rams, Cardinals vs. 49ers, Broncos vs. Chargers, and Chiefs vs. Giants in primetime on 'Sunday Night Football'. The week then wraps up when the Ravens host the Lions on 'Monday Night Football'. There's also a full MLB slate on Sunday in addition to ongoing WNBA and soccer action. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 21

WR Malik Nabers, Giants, 109.5 Receiving Yards - more (3.18x)

In his rookie 2024 season, Nabers played 15 games (13 starts) and hauled in 109 catches for 1,204 yards with seven touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod. Through the first two games of 2025, he has already recorded 14 receptions for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per catch, putting him among the early leaders in receiving yards. Overall in his NFL career thus far, Nabers has totaled 123 receptions for 1,442 yards and 9 touchdowns. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 13.5 Yards Longest Rush - more (1.96x)

Through two games in 2025, Mahomes has accumulated 445 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception, with a QBR of 81.6. On the ground, he has rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and has scored two rushing touchdowns. Notably, his rushing yardage surpasses that of the Chiefs' running backs combined, highlighting his dual-threat capability. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 0.5 Rush + Rec TDs - more (2.28x)

In 2024, Kelce caught 97 passes for 823 yards and scored three receiving touchdowns over 16 games. In the first two games of the 2025 season, he has notched six receptions for 108 yards, including one touchdown. While 2024 marked one of his lower statistical seasons, especially in touchdowns and yards, Kelce remains a key target early in 2025, showing he still has big-play ability. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 9.32x.

