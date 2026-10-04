Teams looking to get back on track battle when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC matchup on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is coming off a 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos on 'Sunday Night Football,' while Philadelphia dropped a 27-7 decision to the Chicago Bears on 'Monday Night Football.' The Rams (1-2), among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, are 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in conference play. The Eagles (2-1), who are tied with the New York Giants for first in the NFC East, are 1-0 on their home field and 1-1 against NFC foes. Aaron Donald (back) is out for the Rams, while receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is set to return. Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is out. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The latest Rams vs. Eagles odds have Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Rams vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the Eagles vs. Rams predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Rams vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Eagles spread Los Angeles -3.5 Rams vs. Eagles over/under 42.5 points Rams vs. Eagles money line Los Angeles -185, Philadelphia +165 Rams vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rams vs. Eagles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rams vs. Eagles, the model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. This line has dropped 3.5 points since the opener, creating value on this side. The Eagles have seen two of their three games clear the total, while the Rams are coming off a higher-scoring matchup against the Broncos that went Over with room to spare.

Nacua brings an important important element back to the Los Angeles offense, while Donald being out, combined with the continued absence of Myles Garret (knee), makes Philadelphia's job much easier on offense. The model projects 43 combined points, making the Over the value side. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rams vs. Eagles picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Rams vs. Eagles, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Eagles spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.