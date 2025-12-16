NFL Week 16 kicks off on 'Thursday Night Football' with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Matthew Stafford and the Rams take on Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, and this can be played on the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, December 16

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 16

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 7.5 receptions - Higher (0.85x)

Nacua is coming off a nine catch performance for 181 yards. With Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined, look for the Rams to lean even more on Nacua in the passing game. The SportsLine model projects 7.5 receptions, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, 6.5 receptions - Higher (0.84x)

Smith-Njigba has had seven or more receptions in eight of the past 10 games. In last week's 18-16 win over Indianapolis, he had seven receptions for 113 yards. The SportsLine model projects 6.9 receptions, giving this a 2.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks, 12.5 carries - Lower (0.87x)

Walker has had 12 or fewer carries in three of the last four games. In the win over the Colts, he carried just nine times for 17 yards. The model is projecting 12 carries, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.68x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).