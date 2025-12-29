The Los Angeles Rams battle the Atlanta Falcons on 'Monday Night Football' to close out the NFL Week 17 schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Matthew Stafford and the Rams face Kirk Cousins and the Falcons, which can be played on the best DFS apps. There are also 11 NBA games and the 2025 Birmingham Bowl on Monday. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, December 29

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for Rams-Falcons

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.77x)

Stafford has thrown for two or fewer touchdowns in two of the last four games and in seven this season. The SportsLine model projects 2.4 passing touchdowns, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.75x)

Cousins has been held to one or fewer touchdown passes in five of eight games this season. The model is projecting 0.7 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Lower (1.07x)

Robinson has been held out of the end zone in seven games this season. In a 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their last home game, he was held to no touchdowns and 94 yards from scrimmage Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.49x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).