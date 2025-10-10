Week 6 of the NFL schedule kicks into high gear on Sunday with 12 games on the docket, including a 9:30 a.m. ET start when the Denver Broncos battle the New York Jets from London, England. That makes it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The Broncos are 3-2 and tied atop the AFC West, while the Jets (+7.5, 43.5) are 0-5, and can be played on the best DFS apps. There is also Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercery, as well as MLB playoff action on Friday, with Game 5 of the ALDS between the Tigers and Mariners at 8:08 p.m. ET, as well as NHL games. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, October 10

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for October 10

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 5.5 receptions - Higher (0.89x)

Chase has been targeted six or more times in each of the last four games. If newly acquired quarterback Joe Flacco can show he is more accurate than Jake Browning, the Bengals star receiver should have no problem catching at least six passes on Sunday. He finished with six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Pick it at Underdog:

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.7x)

Tonges is in his third season in the NFL. In five games with San Francisco this year, he has 19 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games, including in the 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2. In that game, he caught seven passes for 41 yards and one score. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.04x)

St. Brown has been locked in since the opening game loss at Green Bay. In fact, he has six touchdown receptions over the past four games. In a 52-21 thrashing of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, he caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. In 17 games a year ago, he caught 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 9.91x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).