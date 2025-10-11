The Week 6 NFL schedule continues Sunday with 12 games on the docket, including a 9:30 a.m. ET start when the Denver Broncos battle the New York Jets from London, England. That makes it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The AFC-West co-leading Broncos at 3-2 meet the AFC East fourth-place Jets (+7.5, 43.5), who are 0-5, and can be played on the best DFS apps. There is also MLB playoff action on Saturday, with Game 5 of the NLDS between the Cubs and Brewers at 8:08 p.m. ET, as well as NHL games. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, October 11

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for October 11

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 5.5 receptions - Higher (0.89x)

Chase has seen his role grow the past few weeks and has been targeted six or more times in each of the last four games. Newly acquired quarterback Joe Flacco will look to his newly found weapons, which should be good news for the Bengals star receiver. Against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, he finished with six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-24 loss. Pick it at Underdog:

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.7x)

Tonges has found a new home in San Francisco this season, his third in the league. In five games with the 49ers, he has 19 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games, including in the 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 2. In that game, he caught seven passes for 41 yards and one score. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.04x)

St. Brown has been locked in for the past month, with six touchdown receptions over the past four games. In a 52-21 thrashing of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, he caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. In 17 games a year ago, he caught 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 9.91x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).