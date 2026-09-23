The third week of the 2026 NFL season features 14 Sunday matchups, and NFL bettors are looking for score predictions they can work off of to form spread, total, money-line and prop picks. Some notable NFL spreads on the Week 3 NFL schedule include Texans vs. Colts (+2.5, 42.5), Bengals vs. Steelers (+3.5, 42.5), Chargers vs. Bills (-7, 50.5) and Rams vs. Broncos (+2.5, 45.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The highest total on the NFL odds board on Sunday is 52.5 in Ravens vs. Cowboys in a key matchup being played in Brazil. Meanwhile, the lowest is 39.5 in Titans vs. Giants. That number is down four points after Jaxson Dart was injured on Monday. Before making any Week 3 NFL picks on those games or others, be sure to see the exact Week 3 NFL score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 NFL picks

The model has looked at every Week 3 matchup and is predicting that the Los Angeles Rams beat the Denver Broncos 22-21 on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. That makes the Broncos (+2.5) on betting apps the pick against the spread 54% of the time, while the Over 45.5 clears 60% of the time.

Los Angeles has major injury issues and will be without pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) for several weeks. They are also still trying to recover from their 27-7 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. The Rams are essentially playing their second road contest in three weeks after being designated as the home team in Australia.

The Broncos, meanwhile, were crushed 31-10 in their season opener at Kansas City, but rebounded to defeat Jacksonville 20-13 in Week 2. Another home game can only help. Quarterback Bo Nix was better in the win over the Jaguars, completing 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown. See the model's other Week 3 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for every other matchup. It's also calling for an underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 3 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 3 NFL game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 3 score predictions, all from the model on a 53-41 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.