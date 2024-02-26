After firing off impressive ranked wins over Iowa State and Baylor last week, Houston is the new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday. The Cougars jumped reigning national champion UConn in the poll for the top spot.

Houston ranked No. 1 in the final Coaches Poll of the regular season last spring. The Cougars opened up the 2023-24 campaign ranked No. 6 and climbed as high as No. 2 last week before assuming the top spot.

UConn dropped one spot to No. 2 in the poll after a midweek road loss to Creighton. The Huskies responded last weekend with a 78-54 win over Villanova. Last week, UConn received all 32 first-place votes.

North Carolina jumped rival Duke in the poll after recording wins over Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels moved up a single spot to No. 8, while Duke dropped three spots to No. 10.

Gonzaga checked in at No. 22 in the poll. The Bulldogs were last ranked on Jan. 8. Florida (No. 24) and South Florida (No. 25) entered the poll for the first time this season.

Kentucky got a boost in the poll after knocking off Alabama at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats jumped two spots to No. 15.

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: BYU 53; Wake Forest 51; TCU 36; Texas Tech 35; Wisconsin 20; Oklahoma 19; Clemson 15; Nevada 14; Virginia 10; Nebraska 8; App State 8; Seton Hall 7; Northwestern 3; Loyola Chicago 3; James Madison 2; Indiana State 2; Boise State 1;