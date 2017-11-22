Vanderbilt lands Simi Shittu, its second five-star commitment in the last two weeks

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew is rolling on the recruiting trail.

On Wednesday, five-star Class of 2018 power forward Simi Shittu committed to Vanderbilt, giving Drew his second five-star pledge of the cycle. Shittu's pledge gives the the Commodores their highest-rated recruit since point guard Darius Garland committed ... last week.

Shittu is the third member of Vanderbilt's heralded 2018 recruiting class, which is now ranked eighth nationally and third in the SEC behind Kentucky and Florida. The 6-foot-9 standout ranks as the No. 8 overall player according to 247Sports, the No. 1 power forward and the No. 1 player from the state of Vermont.

Shittu chose Vandy over more than 20 scholarship offers, including North Carolina, Alabama, Baylor, UCLA and Texas, among others.

"I just felt like it was home already," Shittu told 247Sports. "The players and everyone was so welcoming, the whole city. The coaches vision for me was just great."

The new wave of Vanderbilt basketball started with a Nov. 8 commitment from four-star prospect Aaron Nesmith, followed shortly by Garland, and now Shittu. Shittu says the decision for him was easy and he feels he could be the missing piece to take the program to the next level.

"It really helped me a lot me and we've been wanting to start something new," Shittu said. "It's already a program on the rise. We need a couple more pieces to be a big time program and we think we can do that.

"We all talked about it, me and Darius a lot and the coaches, we all talked about it. They've never had players of our caliber before and it's going to be really special for the city."

Drew took over Vanderbilt in 2016 after five years at Valpo, and he has already lead his rising program to an NCAA Tournament berth. With the influx of talent expected soon with a top 10 recruiting class, it seems postseason berths could be more of the same in the future.