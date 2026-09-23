With the 2026-27 college basketball season just over a month away, LSU is the team facing the biggest questions regarding player eligibility and its roster. The Tigers have just four players listed on their team roster, and time is running out to ensure the other 11 players first-year coach Will Wade recruited this offseason will be able to play.

Former Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. is perhaps the most polarizing player Wade recruited this offseason because of his situation and the SEC's stance on professionals returning to the college level. Wade, who spoke to reporters for the first time since practice opened earlier this week, said they will "abide by what the SEC tells us to abide by" regarding Luis, who wasn't mentioned directly.

"Talk about whoever you want to talk about, outside of one because, you know, the SEC, they hold everybody's words against them," Wade said on Wednesday when asked about his roster. "So I want to be careful about not doing anything with that. But outside of that one, I think everybody knows who I'm talking about. ... We're going to abide by what the SEC tells us to abide by. We're not trying to do anything untoward towards any of that. So we're going to go through processes. We'll see where that ends up."

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Luis passed up a chance to return to college last offseason and instead stayed in the NBA Draft, despite being projected to go late in the second round. Luis wasn't drafted, but signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Boston Celtics before the season started. Luis appeared in three preseason NBA games with Boston but did not play in a regular-season game in the NBA or G League due to an injury.

As of Wednesday, Luis is eligible to play after a Baton Rouge judge granted him a preliminary injunction last month, clearing the way for him to play this season. However, if what transpired earlier this month with Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris at LSU is any indication of how this could play out, Luis' chances of actually suiting up appear slim.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been outspoken about Luis' case and filed an affidavit asking the court to uphold NCAA rules that prevent athletes from returning to the college level. The SEC also drafted new rules that prevent players, like Luis, who previously declared for the draft or signed a professional contract, from returning to college.

Wade practicing with 'unconventional' roster

During his 23-minute-long press conference, Wade was asked about a variety of topics, ranging from his roster to March Madness viral student manager Amir Khan re-joining him at LSU after Wade's one season at NC State.

Despite Luis' case being the most notable of the nearly dozen players trying to become eligible to play, the Tigers have several players, such as Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent, fighting for a fifth year of eligibility in court. LSU also recruited five international players this season who may or may not be eligible: Márcio Santos (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Saliou Niang (Virtus Bologna), Brice Dessert (Anadolu Efes), Michael Ružić (Joventut Badalona) and Gilad Levy, a 7-foot-3 center from Israel.

Plenty has been made of Wade's unconventional roster-building during the first season of his second stint back at LSU. The Tigers have their first scrimmage of the season against McNeese — Wade's former employer — in just over two weeks and don't even have enough players listed on their official roster to build a starting lineup.

When asked about his roster, Wade doubled-down, saying if it doesn't work, he should be held "accountable" and that the best way to "win championships" was to recruit a roster full of players who are in eligibility limbo heading into the season.

"What we're doing is unconventional," Wade said "I understand that. But, 20 years ago, Airbnb was unconventional. Everybody stayed in a hotel. Fifteen years ago, you rode in a taxi everywhere. Now you take Uber. So, like, just because it's unconventional doesn't mean it's not going to work. Now, it may not work. If it doesn't work, write about what an idiot I am. I understand that. But just because it's unconventional, like I told our guys, we're going to be unconventional. We're going to be unapologetic about it. It is what it is. We're going to be unapologetic. This is who we are. This is what we're doing. This is the path that we charted. We're going to go down it."

What Wade is working with in second-stint at LSU

LSU has missed the NCAA Tournament for four consecutive seasons, with its last appearance coming in 2022. The 2021-22 season was Wade's final year of his first stint at LSU before the school fired him when the NCAA launched an investigation into multiple Level I violations — the NCAA's most serious category.

After Wade's departure, LSU went 60-70 overall under former coach Matt McMahon, which included an abysmal 17-55 record in SEC play. LSU (3-15) finished last in the SEC during the 2025-26 campaign after finishing second-to-last in the conference the year before.

"If I'm wrong, I'm wrong," Wade said. "I'll take it and we'll restart next year. We ain't gonna be worse than we've been. Hell, what's the downside? I don't see much downside. We've given ourselves a chance at incredible upside and if we're no good, all right, we just got to live through one more bad year. We've had a few of them. We'll live through one more bad one and we'll get it going next year. We'll do it conventionally and we'll get a bunch of high school five-stars and go do what we do. We can do that, too."

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