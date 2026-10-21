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  • SETON
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Kareem Thomas

  • PPG 15.9
  • RPG 3.0
  • APG 1.5

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-5, 195 lbs
Birthplace: Wilmington, DE
Class: Junior

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Mon, Nov 2 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0)
  • Prudential Center
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    0:33

    BREAKING: 4-star PG Javion Tyndale Commits to Seton Hall

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    9:10

    Breaking News: The NCAA Tournament Officially Expands To 76 Teams

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    1:07

    Just Keep Winning: Seton Hall's Path To NCAA Tournament

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    0:40

    Big East Tournament Betting: No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 1 St. John's, O/U 132.5

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    1:41

    St. John's Could Clinch A Share Of Big East

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    11:21

    NCAA Tournament Last Four In First Four Out Bracketology

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    1:06

    Last Four In First Four Out: Seton Hall

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    1:08

    CBB Big East Bracketology

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    1:32

    Like, Love & Hear Me Out: Mikey's Hear Me Out - Seton Hall

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    1:19

    CBB Seed Line Implications: Seton Hall at Villanova

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    1:09

    NCAAM Highlights: Seton Hall VS No. 23 NC State

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2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 29.2 15.9 44.6 3.0 1.5

Top Kareem Thomas News

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
NOVA
 0-0 0-0
UCONN
 0-0 0-0
BUTLER
 0-0 0-0
MARQET
 0-0 0-0
PROV
 0-0 0-0
SETON
 0-0 0-0
GTOWN
 0-0 0-0
STJOHN
 0-0 0-0
CREIGH
 0-0 0-0
DEPAUL
 0-0 0-0
XAVIER
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings