Gunnell, Arizona aim big with No. 20 USC in town
No. 20 Southern California, after a thrilling comeback to dispatch its expected top competition in the Pac-12 South, moves on to play a conference foe it has largely dominated.
The Trojans (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) will travel to Tucson, Ariz., to play Saturday against Arizona. The Wildcats will be making their season debut after their scheduled opener at Utah was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak among the Utes.
USC needed two touchdowns in the final three minutes, wrapped around a successful onside kick, to eke past Arizona State 28-27 on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans' four turnovers and three failed fourth-down tries left coach Clay Helton eager to see improvement in the team's second game.
"The things we have to clean up are the security of the ball and finishing drives in the red zone," Helton said. "We all made mistakes in that game. We all took turns. It wasn't just one guy."
USC has won seven in a row over Arizona, including a 41-14 decision last season. The Trojans have scored at least 36 points in seven of the past nine meetings, and they could be on their way to a similar point total against a new-look, and largely inexperienced, Arizona defense.
The Wildcats have four new defensive assistants, including coordinator Paul Rhoads, a veteran coach who spent the past two seasons coaching defensive backs at UCLA. He is shifting the Wildcats from a 4-3 to a 3-4, but the preseason grad transfers of stalwarts Tony Fields II (West Virginia) and Colin Schooler (Texas Tech) left the expanded linebacker position perilously thin.
Inside linebacker Anthony Pandy is a good one, and Jalen Harris -- needed to be a key pass rusher -- moves from end to outside linebacker.
But this is a program that hasn't finished better than 92nd nationally in total defense since 2013, and any progress could be measured in baby steps.
On Saturday, the Wildcats will have to deal with quarterback Kedon Slovis as well as one of the best receiver groups in the country and USC's traditional stable of quality running backs.
Slovis was 40 of 55 for 381 yards in the opener, with Drake London (eight catches, 125 yards) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (7-100) each reaching 100 receiving yards. Tyler Vaughns and Bru McCoy combined for 12 catches and 104 yards.
Helton said he was pleased with how Slovis handled check-downs and didn't force the ball into coverage.
"Hopefully, that's where he continues to grow," Helton said.
Third-year Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin has something else to worry about -- an experienced USC defense, directed by first-year coordinator Todd Orlando.
"They've got veteran players and a veteran defensive coordinator that is going to bring it," Sumlin said. "They faced a young quarterback last week and brought it. They've got another young one this week. I don't think that's going to change for him."
USC, which posted seven tackles for loss last week, will take aim at Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, a sophomore who flashed potential in three starts last season. The running back group, led by Gary Brightwell, might be the best position group on the team.
But Arizona is pinning its hopes on the arm and leadership of Gunnell to turn around a program that lost its final seven games of 2019. Gunnell already was chosen a season captain.
"He's really taking charge of the offense," receiver Jamarye Joiner said, "and that's what we need."
--Field Level Media
M. Stepp
30 RB
84 RuYds, RuTD
G. Gunnell
17 QB
219 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 47 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|379
|Total Plays
|58
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|166
|160
|Rush Attempts
|29
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|182
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-95
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|44
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|182
|PASS YDS
|219
|166
|RUSH YDS
|160
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|17/29
|182
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|10
|84
|1
|49
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|11
|81
|1
|37
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|5
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|4
|2
|56
|0
|48
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|8
|5
|55
|0
|17
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|5
|2
|28
|0
|21
|
J. Jackson III 80 WR
|J. Jackson III
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|3
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Wolfe 18 TE
|J. Wolfe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hewett 22 CB
|D. Hewett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Murphy 90 DL
|C. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|2/3
|30
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|47.7
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|17/26
|219
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|20
|107
|0
|34
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|12
|47
|0
|19
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|-5
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|6
|5
|110
|1
|75
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|3
|2
|42
|1
|34
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|3
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|3
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 LB
|J. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blackwell 52 DL
|A. Blackwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 DB
|J. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 27 LB
|D. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|3/4
|51
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|3
|45.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 33(7:55 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 33(8:35 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 33 for no gain (93-M.Tuipulotu4-M.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 35(9:18 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to USC 33 for 2 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(9:33 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to USC 35 for 6 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(9:55 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to USC 41 for 11 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 46(10:23 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 48 for 2 yards (99-D.Jackson49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 45(11:02 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 46 for 1 yard (50-N.Figueroa).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 43(11:45 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 45 for 2 yards (18-R.Scott).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(11:58 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 43 for 6 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(12:24 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for 15 yards (2-O.Griffin15-T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - USC 46(12:30 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 24 yards from ARI 46 Downed at the ARI 22.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - USC 46(12:45 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 44(13:05 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 46 for -2 yards (52-A.Blackwell). Penalty on USC 18-J.Wolfe Illegal motion declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(13:28 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis to ARI 44 for 1 yard (8-A.Pandy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZ 13(13:40 - 4th) 33-T.Loop punts 53 yards from ARI 13. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 40 for 6 yards (2-L.Burns). Penalty on ARI 34-J.Burton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 40.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 6(14:20 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 13 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 5(15:00 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 6 for 1 yard (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 10(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 66-R.Congel False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 10. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 6(0:23 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 10 for 4 yards (18-R.Scott10-R.Goforth).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 4(0:26 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 6 for -2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 22 - USC 25(1:14 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 4 for 21 yards (24-R.Short21-J.Turner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - USC 10(1:55 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 2 for 8 yards. Penalty on USC 18-J.Wolfe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 11(2:34 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 10 for 1 yard (24-R.Short52-A.Blackwell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(3:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 11 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(3:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 13 for 37 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARIZ 16(3:43 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 34 yards from ARI 16 Downed at the USC 50.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARIZ 16(3:53 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - ARIZ 13(4:28 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 16 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARIZ 10(5:00 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 13 for 3 yards (90-C.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(5:06 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry. Penalty on ARI 2-B.Curry Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ARI 20. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - USC 11(5:11 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - USC 11(5:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - USC 6(5:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on USC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 6. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - USC 1(6:06 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 84-E.Krommenhoek False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 5(6:25 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 1 for 4 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - USC 8(6:52 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 5 for 3 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 10(7:13 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 8 for 2 yards (92-K.Barrs48-P.Henley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 11(7:54 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 10 for 1 yard (24-R.Short).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 14(8:30 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to ARI 11 for 3 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(9:03 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ARI 14 for 5 yards (2-L.Burns21-J.Turner).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 32(9:20 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 19 for 49 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:45 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 32 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(9:57 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - USC 11(10:02 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - USC 11(10:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USC 11(10:12 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(10:33 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 11 for -1 yard (49-J.Harris).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(10:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 10 for 48 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARIZ 20(11:02 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 49 yards from ARI 20. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 42 for 11 yards (37-J.Young).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 30(11:42 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 20 for -10 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 26(12:11 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 30 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(12:39 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 26 for no gain (99-D.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 15(13:01 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 26 for 11 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(13:18 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 15 for 5 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - USC 39(13:27 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 61 yards from USC 39 to ARI End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ARI Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 20.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - USC 44(13:27 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 44-T.Nomura False start 5 yards enforced at USC 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - USC 49(13:27 - 3rd) Team penalty on USC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 49(13:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns. Team penalty on USC Personal Foul declined.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 39(14:08 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 49 for 10 yards (2-L.Burns).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(14:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 39 for -2 yards (52-A.Blackwell).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 41 for 16 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ARIZ 14(0:16 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 10(0:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at USC 14 for -4 yards (18-R.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 14(0:32 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 10 for 4 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(0:40 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(0:48 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 14 for 12 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(1:12 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to USC 26 for 19 yards (47-S.Ta'ufo'ou).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(1:12 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 36(1:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ARI 40 for 4 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 33(2:08 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 36 for 3 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(2:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 58 yards from USC 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 29 for 22 yards (25-B.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - USC 3(2:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - USC 22(3:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 3 for 19 yards (24-R.Short).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(3:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown. Team penalty on USC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARI 17. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 24(3:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 17 for 7 yards (24-R.Short8-A.Pandy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(3:50 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to ARI 24 for 4 yards (51-R.Lopez92-K.Barrs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(3:58 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek. Penalty on ARI 21-J.Turner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 43. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(4:26 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 43 for 17 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 30(4:45 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 40 for 10 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(5:07 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 30 for 5 yards (24-R.Short).
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 6(5:12 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 14(5:53 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 6 for 8 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 14(5:57 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(6:03 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(6:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to USC 14 for 12 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(6:51 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 26 for 10 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARIZ 49(7:13 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to USC 36 for 15 yards (93-M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 49(7:17 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(8:01 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 49 for -5 yards (4-M.Williams50-N.Figueroa).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 47(8:34 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to USC 46 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 39(9:20 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 47 for 8 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(10:00 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 39 for -1 yard (93-M.Tuipulotu10-R.Goforth).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 6(10:22 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 40 for 34 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - USC 37(10:34 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 58 yards from USC 37. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 6 for 1 yard (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USC 37(10:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 36(11:19 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 37 for 1 yard (21-J.Turner27-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(11:27 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 28(11:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 36 for 8 yards (21-J.Turner48-P.Henley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(12:16 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs49-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - ARIZ 24(12:22 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 24(12:27 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 24(12:50 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to USC 24 for no gain (2-O.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(13:19 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 24 for 2 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu26-K.Mauga).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 39(13:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to USC 26 for 13 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(14:15 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to USC 39 for no gain (31-H.Echols).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(14:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Joiner to ARI 46 for 1 yard (93-M.Tuipulotu). Penalty on USC 10-R.Goforth Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 46.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 42(15:00 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 45 for 3 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(0:17 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ARI 42 for 8 yards (31-H.Echols).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - ARIZ 24(0:45 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 15 for -9 yards. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 24. No Play. (50-N.Figueroa).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 30(1:23 - 1st) 10-J.Joiner to ARI 24 for -6 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(1:57 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 30 for 2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 59 yards from USC 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 28 for 22 yards (14-J.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - USC 13(2:08 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 10(2:48 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to ARI 13 for -3 yards (51-R.Lopez8-A.Pandy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 14(3:39 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ARI 10 for 4 yards (49-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(4:15 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 14 for 5 yards (2-L.Burns8-A.Pandy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 21(4:38 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ARI 19 for 2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(5:10 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to ARI 21 for 9 yards (47-R.Freeburg18-D.Mourning).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 47(5:28 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 80-J.Jackson. 80-J.Jackson to ARI 30 for 23 yards (24-R.Short).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 42(5:58 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 47 for 5 yards (21-J.Turner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 28 - USC 27(6:04 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London. Penalty on ARI 5-C.Young Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 28 - USC 27(6:11 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 25 - USC 30(6:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 27 for -3 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(6:58 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 48 for 3 yards (2-L.Burns). Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 45. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - USC 35(7:27 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for -1 yard (18-D.Mourning). Penalty on ARI 8-A.Pandy Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 35(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wolfe.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(7:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 29(8:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for 6 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(8:45 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 29 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason8-A.Pandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(8:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 34(9:01 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(9:12 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 37(9:32 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to USC 34 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao26-K.Mauga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(10:00 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to USC 37 for 8 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 44(10:31 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell to USC 45 for 11 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 44(11:16 - 1st) 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 44 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(11:37 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 44 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 33(11:55 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 41 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(12:20 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 33 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:36 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 27 for 2 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 1(12:40 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 3(13:02 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 1 for 2 yards (51-R.Lopez92-K.Barrs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - USC 3(13:32 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to ARI 3 for no gain (8-A.Pandy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 10(13:43 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 3 for 7 yards (49-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - USC 10(13:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(14:07 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 10 for 7 yards (21-J.Turner47-R.Freeburg).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 28(14:18 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at ARI 44. 15-T.Hufanga to ARI 17 for 27 yards (17-G.Gunnell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:55 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 28 for 3 yards (1-P.Gaoteote50-N.Figueroa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
