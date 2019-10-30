Drive Chart
UTAH
WASH

Utah-Washington Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 30, 2019

Two weeks ago, Washington took a 35-31 home loss to then-No. 12 Oregon.

After a bye week, the Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12) will play host to No. 9 Utah (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday in a rematch of last year's conference title game, which Washington won 10-3.

"We got some good work done," Huskies coach Chris Petersen said of the bye. "I think guys appreciated last week just in terms of how it went, the time off, the practices we did. Got a chance more than anything to get rested up. ... It was good, and on to a really good, really good Utah team."

The Utes are coming off a 35-0 victory against California, the first time they shut out a conference opponent since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

With quarterback Tyler Huntley hobbled by a lower left leg injury, the Utes turned to record-setting Zack Moss, who rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

After becoming Utah's career leader in yards rushing two weeks ago, Moss increased his total to 33 rushing touchdowns and surpassed Del Rodgers, who set the previous mark of 31 from 1978-81. Moss also reached 100 yards rushing for the 15th time, breaking the school record he shared with Devontae Booker and John White IV.

"It all feels really good, especially when it comes with winning," said Moss, who also had three catches for 89 yards.

Moss said he drew inspiration from Huntley, who had been questionable to play.

"It makes you want to go harder," Moss said. "I mean, the guy's a warrior. He worked so hard to get ready to play in this game."

Huntley threw for 214 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-17 passing in guiding the Utes to a 28-0 halftime lead. He sat out the second half.

"The offensive line was more determined to protect him and keep the hits off him," Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said. "His toughness rubbed off on the rest of the team."

Just as tough was the defense, which held the Golden Bears to 33 yards of total offense in the first half.

The Utes have allowed only 10 points over their past 3 1/2 games, the lone touchdown coming in the final minute of a 52-7 victory at Oregon State.

"We know what we're after," said Utes defensive back Terrell Burgess, who had a team-high six tackles against Cal. "We're just trying to make sure we make this season special."

One key Saturday could come on third down.

Utah is allowing opponents to move the chains on just 26.3 percent of third-down attempts, which ranks third in the nation and first in the Pac-12.

The Huskies, who led the conference in third-down conversion percentage last season, are last in the Pac-12 this year -- and 106th nationally -- at 35.4 percent.

"We just have to hold each other accountable, and it starts with the leaders of the team," Washington senior center Nick Harris told the Seattle Times. "We've just got to make sure everybody's mind is still set (on winning). We have to have some pride and some dignity.

"Even though (a Pac-12 title) might not be an option anymore, we've still got a lot of football to play. So we've got to hold each other accountable in that department, and we've just got to make sure we attack every week the same."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
9 Utah 7-1 -----
Washington 5-3 -----
WASH 3.5, O/U 47.5
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Seattle, Washington
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 1778 10 1 181.1
T. Huntley 122/167 1778 10 1
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 52 0 0 126.3
D. Lisk 7/9 52 0 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 34 1 0 124
J. Shelley 5/9 34 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 728 10
Z. Moss 110 728 10 91
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 229 3
T. Huntley 49 229 3 22
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 200 1
D. Brumfield 45 200 1 30
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 167 1
J. Wilmore 41 167 1 23
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 157 1
D. Henry-Cole 31 157 1 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 73 2
J. Dixon 12 73 2 15
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 52 0
T. Green 17 52 0 17
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 48 1
D. Vickers 8 48 1 12
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 36 1
J. Shelley 16 36 1 17
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
D. Simpkins 7 35 1 13
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Covey 3 22 0 9
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Lisk 2 6 0 4
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Enis 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 371 3
B. Thompson 14 371 3 82
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 266 3
B. Kuithe 16 266 3 60
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 221 0
D. Simpkins 18 221 0 54
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 174 0
Z. Moss 8 174 0 69
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 168 1
J. Dixon 13 168 1 38
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 150 0
D. Vickers 13 150 0 26
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 147 2
S. Nacua 10 147 2 52
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 109 0
S. Enis 8 109 0 41
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
B. Covey 10 77 0 21
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 1
C. Fotheringham 8 73 1 16
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
D. Brumfield 6 35 0 13
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
D. Henry-Cole 2 19 1 11
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Wilmore 2 13 0 7
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
H. Thedford 2 12 0 11
A. Niumatalolo 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Niumatalolo 1 10 0 10
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Banton 1 10 0 10
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Perriman 2 9 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lloyd 0-0 0 1
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Lewis 0-0 0 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0 2
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Broughton 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Broughton 0-0 0 1
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Burgess 0-0 0 1
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
F. Bernard 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/9 33/33
J. Redding 6/9 0 33/33 51
A. Strauch 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Strauch 1/2 0 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1981 16 3 158.9
J. Eason 157/233 1981 16 3
J. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 19 0 0 119.9
J. Sirmon 2/3 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 662 7
S. Ahmed 114 662 7 89
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 330 1
S. McGrew 51 330 1 44
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 326 6
R. Newton 64 326 6 23
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
M. Braxton 2 43 0 34
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
C. McClatcher 8 35 0 19
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 1
A. Baccellia 2 19 1 11
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 17 0
K. Pleasant 13 17 0 8
C. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Davis 1 7 0 7
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Porter 1 1 0 1
J. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Sirmon 2 -5 0 1
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
H. Bryant 1 -8 0 0
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -15 0
J. Eason 24 -15 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 558 5
A. Fuller 40 558 5 37
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 452 1
H. Bryant 30 452 1 47
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 241 3
A. Baccellia 20 241 3 50
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 187 1
C. Otton 15 187 1 36
P. Nacua 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 168 2
P. Nacua 7 168 2 49
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 98 1
C. McClatcher 11 98 1 20
J. Chin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 87 1
J. Chin 2 87 1 48
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 0
T. Bynum 9 84 0 21
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 48 0
S. Ahmed 11 48 0 14
M. Spiker 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
M. Spiker 1 20 0 20
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Pleasant 1 18 0 18
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
R. Newton 2 16 1 17
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 13 0
S. McGrew 7 13 0 11
J. Westover 37 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 1
J. Westover 2 7 1 4
A. Osborne 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Osborne 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Bryant 0-0 0 2
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Turner 0-0 0 1
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Williams 0-0 0 3
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Molden 0-0 0 1
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Bowman 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/15 33/33
P. Henry 15/15 0 33/33 78
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores