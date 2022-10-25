|
|
|UTAH
|WASHST
No. 14 Utah, after bye week, hopes to maintain momentum at Wazzu
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is pleased that the 14th-ranked Utes will return to action earlier than normal this week when they visit Washington State on Thursday.
The Utes had a bye last week following a 43-42 home win over then-No. 7 Southern California on Oct. 15.
"I think this is the ideal scenario, if you have a bye, to have it come (ahead of) a Thursday (game) so you get an extra couple of days the following week," Whittingham said. "I think sometimes you can get a little stale going the full two weeks, so I think if you were to map it out, this is exactly how we would want it to play out."
Washington State is in the same situation, having last played Oct. 15 at Oregon State, a 24-10 loss.
The Utes (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) need to keep winning to keep pace with No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-0) in the Pac-12 standings. Those teams play will meet in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 19.
Washington State (4-3, 1-3) is hoping to end its two-game losing streak, with both losses coming on the road against USC and Oregon State.
The Cougars are 3-1 at home. Utah is 1-2 on the road.
Washington State's focus preparing for the Utes is improving protection for quarterback Cameron Ward.
The Cougars have allowed 26 sacks, which has contributed to the team being ranked last in the Pac-12 in rushing yardage (89.4 yards per game).
"We need to protect (Ward) the right way so we can get through our progressions and ultimately eliminate these negative plays," Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. "We have some momentum (in games), then we can't overcome these negative plays within a series.
"That's been the story of the three-and-outs, that's been the story of not sustaining drives."
Utah is traditionally strong against the run, but the Utes rank just seventh in the Pac-12 in that category, allowing 142 yards a game. They finished atop the conference last season, giving up 122.5 rushing yards per game.
Utah's pass defense tops the Pac-12 (208.1 yards a game allowed), elevating the overall defense ranking to first in the conference (350.1 total yards yielded per game).
"When we have had issues, it's primarily run defense this season," Whittingham said. "That's been a concern through the first half of the season."
The matchup with the Cougars could very well be a defensive battle.
Washington State ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed a game).
The Cougars are led by linebacker Daiyan Henley, a transfer from Nevada who ranks second in the Pac-12 with 11 tackles for loss.
Ward has passed for 1,962 yards (completing 175 of 277 pass attempts) through seven games after accumulating 4,648 yards in 13 games last season at Incarnate Word.
He has led an efficient Washington State offense in the red zone, with the Cougars scoring on 92.3 percent of their red-zone opportunities.
Their scoring offense, however, ranks 10th in the Pac-12 at 24.6 points per game.
"When we get in the red zone, we're really efficient," Dickert said. "We just stall out before we get there. That has been an emphasis (during the bye week)."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|280.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|280.3
|
|
|192.6
|AVG RUSH YDS
|89.4
|
|
|472.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|369.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|148/215
|1855
|15
|3
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|6/6
|98
|1
|0
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|93
|414
|5
|28
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|47
|309
|6
|29
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|47
|217
|2
|36
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|37
|153
|2
|29
|
C. Curry
|C. Curry
|12
|81
|1
|24
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|16
|65
|1
|28
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|3
|55
|2
|22
|
B. Barnes
|B. Barnes
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|3
|17
|0
|13
|
C. Vincent
|C. Vincent
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Gilmore
|T. Gilmore
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid
|D. Kincaid
|39
|558
|6
|37
|
D. Vele
|D. Vele
|32
|418
|4
|25
|
B. Kuithe
|B. Kuithe
|19
|206
|3
|37
|
M. Bernard
|M. Bernard
|20
|194
|0
|26
|
M. Parks
|M. Parks
|11
|192
|0
|45
|
T. Yassmin
|T. Yassmin
|3
|106
|1
|72
|
J. Dixon
|J. Dixon
|9
|97
|1
|19
|
S. Enis
|S. Enis
|9
|71
|1
|15
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|5
|44
|0
|18
|
M. Cope
|M. Cope
|4
|41
|0
|14
|
M. McClain
|M. McClain
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Rising
|C. Rising
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Kendall
|L. Kendall
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bishop
|C. Bishop
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Hubert
|R. Hubert
|0-0
|0
|2
|
K. Reid
|K. Reid
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Phillips III
|C. Phillips III
|0-0
|0
|5
|
J. Tafuna
|J. Tafuna
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes
|J. Noyes
|6/8
|0
|30/30
|0
|
J. Redding
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward
|C. Ward
|175/277
|1962
|16
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|64
|325
|2
|39
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|43
|299
|1
|41
|
K. Katzer
|K. Katzer
|6
|54
|1
|24
|
D. Paine
|D. Paine
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
C. Ward
|C. Ward
|50
|-32
|1
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling
|D. Stribling
|28
|359
|4
|38
|
D. Ollie
|D. Ollie
|33
|354
|2
|60
|
R. Ferrel
|R. Ferrel
|25
|339
|3
|38
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|20
|282
|2
|47
|
L. Victor
|L. Victor
|14
|153
|0
|27
|
N. Watson
|N. Watson
|14
|148
|2
|31
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|12
|101
|2
|45
|
L. Smithson
|L. Smithson
|8
|97
|0
|29
|
B. Riviere III
|B. Riviere III
|6
|49
|1
|38
|
O. Peters
|O. Peters
|7
|48
|0
|11
|
T. Nunnally
|T. Nunnally
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
A. Grover
|A. Grover
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Meredith
|J. Meredith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Paine
|D. Paine
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Gomness
|K. Gomness
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Ward
|C. Ward
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley
|D. Henley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hicks
|J. Hicks
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Lockett III
|S. Lockett III
|0-0
|0
|1
|
F. Mauigoa
|F. Mauigoa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Mejia
|C. Mejia
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Smith-Wade
|C. Smith-Wade
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski
|D. Janikowski
|6/8
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm