No. 24 NC State eyes rebound against reeling Virginia Tech
Some extra time is just what No. 24 North Carolina State needed, and now the Wolfpack will try to rebound Thursday night against struggling Virginia Tech in Raleigh, N.C.
"You have to kind of reassess each week," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "How can you achieve the greatest things that you can?"
The Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed to recuperate after an Oct. 15 loss at Syracuse, which all but knocked NC State out of contention in the ACC's Atlantic Division.
With Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary out for the season with an injury, Jack Chambers was thrust into the starting quarterback role against Syracuse.
Now, he should be more prepared, with 12 days between games.
"You can't change a lot in three days of practice," Doeren said. "It was nice to study what we've done well and things we can do differently. We do have a quarterback who can do some things and we want to utilize that."
Doeren said there's confidence throughout the team in what Chambers can accomplish.
"I think Jack has a lot of poise," Doeren said. "He's calm. ... You just do your job well and play fast, you usually come out on top."
Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3) also needed time to regroup, and enters the game on a four-game losing streak, matching its longest wrong-way run in three decades. The Hokies have failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of their seven games.
Virginia Tech's offense requires a boost and Kaleb Smith is showing the ability to provide that. He gained 152 receiving yards on nine catches against Pittsburgh, becoming the first Hokie in a 10-game span to post more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
"There's enough evidence there that we can do some things to score some points," Pry said. "We just have to put it all together."
One approach the Hokies might take is using running backs Keshawn King (259 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs) and Malachi Thomas (125 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD) on the field together.
"They can certainly be productive with the ball, and the idea of them being on the field at the same time has certainly been talked about," coach Brent Pry said.
Pry said receiver Stephen Gosnell, who has been injured, is likely to play. However, cornerback Dorian Strong might be out with a hand injury.
NC State will rely on a defense that's giving up 16.9 points per game, second best in the ACC. The Wolfpack is expecting some new wrinkles from the Hokies.
"You can see that their schemes have advanced as the season has gone on," Doeren said. "We know they'll come down here excited to play us."
Virginia Tech is 5-1 against NC State since joining the ACC, with four consecutive victories by double-digit margins. This is the Hokies' first visit to Raleigh for a Thursday night game, though they've performed well with a 23-11 mark on Thursday nights since 1994.
Field Level Media
|214.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|220.6
|
|
|107.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|134.4
|
|
|321.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King
|K. King
|44
|259
|2
|65
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|48
|152
|2
|15
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|57
|148
|3
|18
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|28
|125
|1
|29
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|36
|96
|0
|19
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|16
|41
|0
|8
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|28
|428
|2
|43
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|23
|167
|0
|20
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|15
|159
|1
|43
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|9
|124
|0
|24
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|12
|115
|0
|27
|
K. King
|K. King
|13
|93
|1
|20
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|8
|82
|1
|29
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|7
|74
|0
|16
|
C. Moss
|C. Moss
|6
|71
|0
|21
|
M. Thomas
|M. Thomas
|11
|57
|1
|16
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|3
|37
|0
|20
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|3
|23
|0
|20
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
D. De Iuliis
|D. De Iuliis
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Kakavitsas
|W. Kakavitsas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Chatman
|A. Chatman
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Jenkins
|K. Jenkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross
|W. Ross
|8/9
|0
|14/15
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|118/193
|1265
|11
|4
|
J. Chambers
|J. Chambers
|24/44
|208
|1
|0
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|2/5
|38
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|2/2
|33
|1
|0
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston
|J. Houston
|76
|304
|0
|16
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|52
|299
|3
|24
|
J. Chambers
|J. Chambers
|30
|104
|0
|19
|
D. Mimms III
|D. Mimms III
|23
|104
|0
|14
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|10
|66
|0
|15
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|16
|53
|0
|12
|
D. Gardner
|D. Gardner
|7
|14
|0
|4
|
J. Gray
|J. Gray
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
M. Morris
|M. Morris
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Dunn
|C. Dunn
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Leary
|D. Leary
|23
|1
|3
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas
|T. Thomas
|27
|319
|2
|75
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|13
|194
|1
|32
|
K. Lesane
|K. Lesane
|20
|183
|1
|25
|
J. Houston
|J. Houston
|13
|159
|1
|34
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|12
|148
|1
|38
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|14
|128
|1
|18
|
C. Toudle
|C. Toudle
|9
|89
|1
|27
|
P. Rooks
|P. Rooks
|8
|82
|1
|18
|
D. Mimms III
|D. Mimms III
|5
|61
|1
|30
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|2
|58
|1
|40
|
J. Gray
|J. Gray
|7
|44
|0
|13
|
T. Pennix
|T. Pennix
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
C. Seabrough
|C. Seabrough
|5
|22
|1
|8
|
J. Coit
|J. Coit
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
D. Jones II
|D. Jones II
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Baldwin
|J. Baldwin
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Allen
|M. Allen
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
F. Seabrough Jr.
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Chambers
|J. Chambers
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Battle
|S. Battle
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Baker-Williams
|T. Baker-Williams
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Boykin
|D. Boykin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Frazier
|J. Frazier
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Ingle
|T. Ingle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. White
|A. White
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm