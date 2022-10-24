|
|
|ECU
|BYU
High-flying ECU visits free-falling BYU
With East Carolina coming off its best win of the season and BYU coming off its worst loss, the teams meet in a nonconference tilt Friday night in Provo, Utah.
After a 3-3 start, East Carolina (5-3) has won two straight -- following up a four-overtime thriller against Memphis with Saturday's impressive 34-14 rout of UCF.
The Pirates never trailed, building a 17-0 first-half lead against the Knights, who had entered the game 5-1 and were undefeated in AAC play. When UCF closed the gap to a touchdown early in the second half, East Carolina outscored the visitors 17-3 the rest of the way.
There was little time for the Pirates to celebrate, with a short week turning their attention immediately to BYU (4-4).
"They're coming off a couple of tough losses, but we do expect them to get a couple guys back this weekend," Pirates coach Mike Houston said of BYU. "One of the stiffest challenges of the year will be us going on the road and trying to get a win this Friday night."
ECU junior safety Jireh Wilson was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded his second interception, recovered a fumble and posted three tackles (one solo) in the win.
Meanwhile, it's been six weeks since the Cougars' fans stormed the field following a 26-20 win over then-No. 9 Baylor.
BYU has lost three in a row, with Saturday's 41-14 loss at Liberty more damaging than previous losses to Oregon, Notre Dame and Arkansas.
A fourth consecutive loss would endanger the Cougars' bowl chances. After facing the streaking Pirates, BYU faces Boise State, FCS school Utah Tech (a non-major opponent that won't help in bowl consideration) and goes to Stanford.
Saturday in Lynchburg, Va., Liberty won for the seventh time in eight games and Flames fans did their own field-storming.
"I look forward to seeing who wants to come out of this mess," Sitake said. "It is an easy filter for me, (to) see who wants to join the fight and who wants to not be a part of it. We will get through it."
On offense, BYU had just 258 yards on 50 plays, but defense has been the Cougars' bigger problem.
Sitake made changes after the Cougars gave up 644 yards in the 35-52 loss to Arkansas, and he took over defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.
Still, nothing worked, as Liberty rolled up 547 yards, including 300 on the ground.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|310.1
|AVG PASS YDS
|266.1
|
|
|162.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|138.1
|
|
|472.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|404.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|101
|680
|8
|81
|
M. Gunn Jr.
|M. Gunn Jr.
|45
|256
|0
|43
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|67
|238
|5
|41
|
H. Ahlers
|H. Ahlers
|47
|105
|3
|20
|
M. Garcia
|M. Garcia
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead
|I. Winstead
|59
|803
|3
|67
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|40
|657
|8
|74
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|33
|344
|4
|25
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|17
|203
|1
|28
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|18
|128
|0
|37
|
S. Calhoun
|S. Calhoun
|16
|120
|1
|25
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|9
|71
|1
|19
|
M. Gunn Jr.
|M. Gunn Jr.
|8
|40
|0
|12
|
K. King
|K. King
|4
|38
|0
|12
|
T. Savage
|T. Savage
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Garner
|J. Garner
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Hatfield
|J. Hatfield
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
A. Jarman
|A. Jarman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bates
|C. Bates
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Fleming
|M. Fleming
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Wilson
|J. Wilson
|0-0
|0
|2
|
G. Stringer
|G. Stringer
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Wood
|J. Wood
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|171/263
|2101
|19
|3
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks
|C. Brooks
|76
|459
|5
|52
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|26
|165
|0
|70
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|42
|162
|1
|20
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|15
|134
|4
|75
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|50
|124
|0
|13
|
J. McChesney
|J. McChesney
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
M. Fakahua
|M. Fakahua
|7
|14
|0
|5
|
J. Conover
|J. Conover
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Jackson
|C. Jackson
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
H. Ropati
|H. Ropati
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Romney
|G. Romney
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|39
|459
|6
|53
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|22
|399
|4
|68
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|19
|303
|2
|46
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|16
|229
|1
|37
|
B. Cosper
|B. Cosper
|17
|200
|1
|40
|
I. Rex
|I. Rex
|14
|175
|3
|32
|
D. Holker
|D. Holker
|9
|86
|1
|19
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|8
|59
|0
|12
|
G. Romney
|G. Romney
|5
|59
|0
|34
|
C. Brooks
|C. Brooks
|7
|45
|0
|18
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|3
|36
|1
|22
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|6
|27
|0
|14
|
T. Fall
|T. Fall
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|6
|19
|0
|10
|
E. Erickson
|E. Erickson
|1
|14
|1
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bywater
|B. Bywater
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. Alfrey
|T. Alfrey
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Tooley
|M. Tooley
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd
|J. Oldroyd
|5/10
|0
|24/24
|0
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|1/1
|0
|3/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm