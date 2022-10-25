|
|
|BC
|UCONN
UConn, Boston College resume longstanding series
A longstanding New England series resumes for the first time since 2017 when Boston College faces UConn on Saturday afternoon in East Hartford, Conn.
The Eagles (2-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) play back-to-back road games for the first time all season. Last Saturday's 43-15 loss at then-No. 13 Wake Forest was BC's second straight game against a ranked foe that was competitive at halftime.
"You've got young guys out there," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "I've got to look hard at that, but I feel like we're wearing down and getting a little bit overwhelmed in the second half. Hopefully with experience, that will get better. ... We're starting games better. We've got to finish better."
Injuries up front have continued to mount for BC as starting center Drew Kendall had a broken wrist and left guard Finn Dirstine is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Zay Flowers is coming off his eighth career 100-yard performance. His 61-yard touchdown against Wake was his third score of 50 yards or more on the season.
"He's a huge bright spot," Hafley said of Flowers. "He's a great leader and a great human being."
The independent Huskies (3-5) begin a stretch of three straight home games. Before losing 25-21 at Ball State on Oct. 15, they had won consecutive games for the first time since 2017.
"We think that the best way to continue to make improvement is to zero-in on what we do best," first-year UConn coach Jim Mora said. "(Playing BC is) one of those games you look forward to, a great challenge."
UConn running back Devontae Houston, who logged a career-high 135 yards on Oct. 8 at FIU, has a high ankle sprain. Houston and sophomore classmate wide receiver Keelan Marion (broken collarbone) are working toward returning.
Though BC has never lost in the all-time series (12-0-2) dating back to 1908, the Eagles have respect for the opponent.
"They play really hard, with a lot of energy," Hafley said. "They've been in games and played some really good teams."
Two of UConn's losses were against ACC foes Syracuse and NC State, two of BC's final three scheduled opponents.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|239.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|103.1
|
|
|68.4
|AVG RUSH YDS
|186.9
|
|
|308
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec
|P. Jurkovec
|135/228
|1556
|11
|6
|
E. Morehead
|E. Morehead
|12/21
|121
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III
|P. Garwo III
|80
|257
|2
|30
|
A. Broome
|A. Broome
|22
|116
|1
|40
|
X. Coleman
|X. Coleman
|20
|87
|0
|11
|
Z. Flowers
|Z. Flowers
|7
|48
|0
|22
|
C. Barfield
|C. Barfield
|13
|30
|0
|9
|
D. Longman
|D. Longman
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|2
|8
|1
|9
|
A. Sinkfield
|A. Sinkfield
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
E. Morehead
|E. Morehead
|4
|-14
|0
|2
|
P. Jurkovec
|P. Jurkovec
|55
|-63
|1
|33
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers
|Z. Flowers
|52
|691
|6
|69
|
J. Gill
|J. Gill
|16
|267
|0
|50
|
G. Takacs
|G. Takacs
|17
|176
|1
|34
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|11
|170
|2
|53
|
D. Tomlin
|D. Tomlin
|4
|86
|0
|32
|
J. Griffin Jr.
|J. Griffin Jr.
|9
|76
|2
|18
|
P. Garwo III
|P. Garwo III
|12
|75
|0
|22
|
L. Bond
|L. Bond
|5
|51
|0
|19
|
S. Witter
|S. Witter
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
A. Sinkfield
|A. Sinkfield
|4
|23
|0
|16
|
A. Broome
|A. Broome
|3
|12
|1
|7
|
J. Franklin
|J. Franklin
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
X. Coleman
|X. Coleman
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Reynolds
|D. Reynolds
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Barfield
|C. Barfield
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|
J. Conley
|J. Conley
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Arnold
|K. Arnold
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Batson
|C. Batson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Jones
|E. Jones
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. DeBerry
|J. DeBerry
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Maitre
|J. Maitre
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner
|Z. Turner
|94/154
|790
|7
|4
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|4/12
|25
|1
|0
|
T. Roberson
|T. Roberson
|1/2
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Carter
|N. Carter
|65
|405
|1
|52
|
D. Houston
|D. Houston
|52
|350
|2
|55
|
V. Rosa
|V. Rosa
|70
|269
|4
|61
|
R. Burns
|R. Burns
|32
|153
|1
|24
|
Z. Turner
|Z. Turner
|57
|134
|0
|18
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|13
|89
|1
|49
|
B. Brewton
|B. Brewton
|15
|80
|0
|24
|
A. Turner
|A. Turner
|10
|20
|0
|14
|
T. Roberson
|T. Roberson
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
D. Harrison
|D. Harrison
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner
|A. Turner
|31
|275
|3
|56
|
K. Clercius
|K. Clercius
|12
|170
|0
|40
|
J. Joly
|J. Joly
|12
|130
|1
|39
|
D. Houston
|D. Houston
|10
|48
|0
|19
|
N. Carter
|N. Carter
|5
|39
|0
|18
|
R. Dixon
|R. Dixon
|3
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Flynn
|J. Flynn
|4
|27
|1
|10
|
B. Brewton
|B. Brewton
|5
|25
|0
|10
|
B. Niemenski
|B. Niemenski
|3
|17
|1
|11
|
K. Marion
|K. Marion
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
N. Fitzgerald
|N. Fitzgerald
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
V. Rosa
|V. Rosa
|4
|11
|0
|12
|
R. Burns
|R. Burns
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Harrison
|D. Harrison
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Estes
|B. Estes
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Turner
|Z. Turner
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bouyer-Randle
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|0-0
|0
|2
|
I. Swenson
|I. Swenson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Dixon
|M. Dixon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Wortham
|T. Wortham
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas
|N. Ruelas
|7/8
|0
|16/16
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm