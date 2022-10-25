|
|
|MICHST
|MICH
No. 4 Michigan welcomes Michigan State with everything on the line
Yes, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines want to protect their undefeated record and continue their push for a College Football Playoff berth.
And it's true that the Michigan State Spartans want to earn a bowl berth after a disappointing first half of the season.
What both really want this Saturday is bragging rights. They'll play for the annual state championship in Ann Arbor.
"Our guys really want to win this. I'm not gonna lie to you; I really want to win it," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. "No doubt that if you pulsed every player and every coach on both sides that they'd tell you the exact same thing."
Even with less at stake in the wide-lens view of the conference and national landscape, Spartans coach Mel Tucker wasn't about to downplay its significance.
"It's bragging rights, it's something you talk about every single day," Tucker said. "There's not a day that has gone by since I've been here that it hasn't come up. When you're in close proximity like that, I think it just adds to the intensity of it."
Well-timed bye weeks allowed both sides to rest up and get extra time to prepare for the rivalry game.
The fourth-ranked Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are favored by more than 20 points and with good reason. They have a formidable running game led by Blake Corum and a stingy defense that has allowed 17 or fewer points in six of their contests.
Corum has placed himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion by scoring 13 rushing touchdowns and averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He needs 99 yards on Saturday to reach the 1,000-yard mark.
Donovan Edwards isn't a typical backup. Edwards rushed for a career high 173 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan's last game, a 41-17 romp past Penn State. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is also a running threat and has completed 77.1 percent of his passes, including nine touchdowns. Michigan's defense ranks in the top 10 among FBS schools in eight categories.
"Love the way we're trending there in the pass rush, the run defense, getting guys to the ball," Harbaugh said. "I mean that's one that I see us getting better and better."
Michigan will be seeking revenge after losing the last two meetings, including a 37-33 thriller in East Lansing last season. Tucker's team won 27-24 in its last visit to Ann Arbor.
"We're going to win, and we're going to, like, leave them no mercy kind of deal," Edwards said. "That's what we want to do."
The Spartans (3-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game losing streak in their last game by defeating Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime.
Last year's offense was spearheaded by running back Kenneth Walker III, who now starts for the Seattle Seahawks. Without him and given other changes, the Spartans have faltered on the ground this season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
Quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for 11 touchdowns but has been intercepted seven times. Thorne had his most efficient outing of the season against the Badgers, completing 75 percent of his attempts and two touchdowns without getting picked off.
"Success leaves clues, so we were able to look at the Wisconsin game and say this is why we were able to have success - whether it's offense, defense or special teams - and why were we efficient in the run game or why were we able to get off the field on third down, create takeaways and things like that," Tucker said. "We study those things and then we want to make sure that we understand why we had success, so we can repeat it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|242.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|231.9
|
|
|106.1
|AVG RUSH YDS
|241.7
|
|
|349
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|473.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|136/209
|1499
|11
|7
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|14/19
|174
|3
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|1/1
|25
|1
|0
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|
B. Baringer
|B. Baringer
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|80
|367
|5
|50
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|44
|191
|2
|13
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|30
|146
|4
|17
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|35
|13
|0
|21
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|4
|9
|0
|3
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|31
|393
|5
|41
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|32
|373
|3
|28
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|23
|226
|3
|43
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|12
|130
|1
|18
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|7
|128
|2
|44
|
M. Carr
|M. Carr
|6
|123
|0
|72
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|12
|91
|0
|18
|
M. Foster
|M. Foster
|6
|82
|1
|25
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|11
|76
|0
|32
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
C. Fitzpatrick
|C. Fitzpatrick
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brantley
|C. Brantley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Windmon
|J. Windmon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|111/144
|1297
|9
|2
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|14/25
|180
|1
|1
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|3/6
|70
|0
|0
|
A. Bowman
|A. Bowman
|6/7
|60
|1
|0
|
B. Mann
|B. Mann
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox
|A. Maddox
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|146
|901
|13
|61
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|43
|307
|4
|67
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|28
|147
|1
|21
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|27
|134
|1
|21
|
I. Gash
|I. Gash
|9
|77
|1
|38
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|6
|37
|2
|19
|
D. Hughes
|D. Hughes
|6
|35
|0
|16
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|3
|23
|1
|16
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|5
|17
|0
|5
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Donohue
|H. Donohue
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|3
|6
|0
|2
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|4
|-30
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|35
|429
|1
|49
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|16
|253
|3
|61
|
L. Schoonmaker
|L. Schoonmaker
|23
|229
|2
|31
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|15
|225
|3
|54
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|8
|89
|1
|33
|
M. Bredeson
|M. Bredeson
|4
|74
|0
|56
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|6
|73
|0
|29
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|6
|60
|0
|16
|
E. All
|E. All
|3
|36
|0
|22
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|7
|35
|0
|9
|
C. Loveland
|C. Loveland
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Hibner
|M. Hibner
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Neff
|H. Neff
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Clemons
|D. Clemons
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. O'Leary
|P. O'Leary
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Walker
|A. Walker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody
|J. Moody
|13/16
|0
|33/33
|0
|
R. Andersen
|R. Andersen
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|
T. Doman
|T. Doman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
USM
0
043 O/U
-1
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
0
039.5 O/U
-13.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
0
055 O/U
+7
Thu 10:00pm FS1
-
ECU
BYU
0
062 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BC
UCONN
0
044.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
048.5 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
0
062 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
0
056 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
0
069 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
0
048 O/U
+2
Sat 12:30pm
-
CHARLO
RICE
0
059.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
041 O/U
-14
Sat 2:30pm BTN
-
ODU
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
0
056 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
0
056.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
0
039 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
037.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
056 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
ROB
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
040.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
0
046.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
043 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
048 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
076.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
062.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
040.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
066.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+10
Sat 11:59pm