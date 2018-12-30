2018-19 College football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels

The 2018-19 bowl season has been set. With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl -- will be played Dec. 29.

Below is the list of the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl TV (Time) Matchup/Recap Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2) Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) UCF (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3) Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3) Dec. 29 Peach

Atlanta Noon (ESPN) Florida 41, Michigan 15

Other bowl games