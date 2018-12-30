2018-19 College football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2018 season
The 2018-19 bowl season has been set. With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl -- will be played Dec. 29.
Below is the list of the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup/Recap
|Jan. 7
|National Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (14-0)
|Dec. 29
|Cotton
Arlington, Texas
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
|Dec. 29
|Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|TV (Time)
|Matchup/Recap
|Jan. 1
| Sugar
New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2)
|Jan. 1
| Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|UCF (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3)
|Jan. 1
| Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3)
|Dec. 29
| Peach
Atlanta
|Noon (ESPN)
|Florida 41, Michigan 15
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup/Recap
|Jan. 1
| Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3)
|Jan. 1
| Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)
|Dec. 31
| Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4)
|Dec. 31
| Taxslayer
Jacksonville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3)
|Dec. 31
| Holiday
San Diego
|7 p.m. (FS1)
|Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4)
|Dec. 31
| Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6)
|Dec. 31
| Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif.
|3 p.m. (FOX)
|Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)
|Dec. 31
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
|Dec. 29
| Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|1:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13 (OT)
|Dec. 29
| Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Virginia 28, South Carolina 0
|Dec. 28
| Alamo
San Antonio
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Wash. State 28, Iowa State 26
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Syracuse 34, West Virginia 14
|Dec. 28
| Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Auburn 63, Purdue 14
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38
|Dec. 27
|Pinstripe
New York
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Wisconsin 35, Miami 3
|Dec. 27
| Independence
Shreveport, La.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Duke 56, Temple 27
|Dec. 26
| Cheez-It
Phoenix
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|TCU 10, California 7 (OT)
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10
|Dec. 26
| First Responder
Dallas
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Boston College/Boise State, Canceled
|Dec. 22
| Hawaii
Honolulu
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14
|Dec. 22
| Dollar General
Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Troy 42, Buffalo 32
|Dec. 22
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Army 70, Houston 14
|Dec. 22
| Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34
|Dec. 21
| Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU 49, W. Michigan 18
|Dec. 21
| Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|FIU 35, Toledo 32
|Dec. 20
| Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Marshall 38, South Florida 20
|Dec. 19
| Frisco
Frisco, Tex.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ohio 27, San Diego State 0
|Dec. 18
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|UAB 37, N. Illinois 13
|Dec. 15
| New Orleans
New Orleans, La.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Appalachian State 45, MTSU 13
|Dec. 15
| Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ga. Southern 23, E. Michigan 21
|Dec. 15
| Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20
|Dec. 15
| Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Tulane 41, Louisiana 24
|Dec. 15
| New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Utah State 52, North Texas 13
-
