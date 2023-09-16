Coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships and a pair of dominant non-conference victories, the Georgia Bulldogs will begin SEC play against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in Athens. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live with the SEC on CBS. The Bulldogs are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Week 3 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus and the Bulldogs have covered the spread in five of their last seven conference games.

The Week 3 college football schedule will also include six ACC vs. Big Ten matchups, including No. 20 North Carolina hosting Minnesota. The Tar Heels are 7.5-point favorites over the Golden Gophers in the Week 3 college football lines but barely snuck past Appalachian State as 19-point favorites a week ago. Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 3 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: No. 11 Tennessee (-6.5) wins by double digits at Florida in a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Volunteers were a bad performance against South Carolina shy of making the College Football Playoff a season ago and absolutely hammered Virginia 49-13 before sleepwalking to a 30-13 win over Austin Peay last week.

However, you can expect Tennessee to be alive and well for this SEC East rivalry. The Volunteers withstood a late Florida charge to win 38-33 at home last year. Bru McCoy had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown while both Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright both had rushing touchdowns and all three players return for Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Gators lost quarterback Anthony Richardson to the NFL and the dual-threat quarterback was responsible for 515 yards of total offense in last year's matchup. He's been replaced by Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz but the model doesn't see the Florida offense being nearly as threatening with Mertz in charge. It predicts that the Volunteers cover in nearly 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Purdue (+2.5) beats Syracuse outright on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange have struggled mightily on the road, losing 15 of their last 20 games away from home.

The Boilermakers, meanwhile, showed resiliency after suffering a surprising defeat against Fresno State in the opener by going on the road and knocking off Virginia Tech 24-17. Running back Devin Mockobee had a productive performance, rushing 21 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. He'll now look to carve up a Syracuse defense that gave up 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries to Western Michigan's Jalen Buckley last week. SportsLine's model projects Purdue will record over 130 rushing yards as a team, helping the Boilermakers cover the spread 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 3, and it's calling for several other underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $2,500 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 top games

See full Week 3 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+6.5, 57.5)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-22.5, 59)