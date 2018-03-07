2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-Head points auction results
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and according to Scott White, our most recent Head-to-Head points auction had something to say about hitting vs. pitching.
- More Auction results: 12-team Roto | 12-team AL-only | 12-team NL-only
- Auction Values: Roto | H2H Points
Our recent 12-team Head-to-Head points auction ended up being much more than that.
It became a study of diametrically opposed approaches and a third that attempted to find middle ground. And because the three owners at the center are the ones you may know from the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, that makes it all the more fun.
Over the last couple years, targeting starting pitching early has become less of a no-no in Fantasy Baseball, and that's especially true in this format, where there are fewer hitter spots to fill and no need to balance a variety of categories, some scarcer than others. Overall production is all that matters, which greatly reduces the margin for error when selecting a hitter.
And in a power-laden environment where everybody who's anybody hits 20-plus home runs, that margin for error is even smaller. How small? You could argue it's virtually nil, and I have theorized such. This auction put it to the test, though.
Right away, it became clear Heath Cummings and I entered with the same strategy: go hard after the four super aces (which, for the uninitiated, are Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber and Chris Sale). When the bidding reached $40, the two of us went back and forth, and I blinked first in each instance, not wanting to blow out my prescribed budget. Heath wound up with three of the four (all but Sale). I wound up with none.
Undeterred, I decided to grab as many of the second-tier starting pitchers -- all aces in their own right -- as I could, knowing I could still steer clear of the scarcity at that position while also leaving myself with more money to fill out the rest of my starting lineup. Together, Heath and I purchased eight of the consensus top 17 starting pitchers, giving us a big advantage at the position where there's arguably the biggest advantage to be had. It's just that Heath's four (Kershaw, Scherzer, Kluber and Justin Verlander) ate up $180 of his $260 budget while my four (Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke, Noah Syndergaard and Dallas Keuchel) consumed only $124.
On the other side of the coin was Chris Towers, who forsook pitching for high-end hitting, investing 75 percent of his budget in Jose Altuve, Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge. He had to go the thrifty route at starting pitcher, and it shows, with his two most expensive both presenting major risk and the rest of his staff offering little to no possibility of high-end production. That's not to say Tanner Roark and Dinelson Lamet aren't useful or intriguing, but if they're among the best he has, his disadvantage is pretty much locked in.
I spent significantly less on hitting than Chris, but you know what? I think mine is pretty good. I still got top-two players at two of the scarcest positions, catcher and second base, and six hitters in all who would go off the board in the first eight rounds of any draft. My outfield is weak, but it's competitive enough.
And then there's Heath, who left himself next to nothing to spend on hitting, and as you might expect, the hitter portion of his lineup is ... wait, what?
H-how did he do that?
Don't get me wrong: It's the worst collection of hitters among the three teams, but more because of downside than upside. Every one of his starting nine belongs in a starting nine in this league, and only two cost him double-digit dollars. Not a one cost him as much as $15.
Sure, there are potential pitfalls, especially given the age of some of the hitters. But the 2018 season won't go wrong for all of them, and where it does go wrong, he has plenty of other places to turn. Shoot, I got Ryan Zimmerman and Mike Moustakas on my bench for a buck each just because it seemed crazy nobody wanted them after the numbers they just put up. But it's not like I have a place to play them. Could Heath make me an attractive offer if it came to that? Yeah, he probably could. And I'm probably not the only one with that sort of hitter excess, some of which (by the way) is sure to wind up on the waiver wire.
Bottom line is it'll take significantly less for his lineup to measure up to mine than my pitching to measure up to his -- and I say that even knowing my pitching is clearly the second best. And while Heath may have taken it a little too far with the $15 he spent on Jon Lester, I came away thinking I myself should have gone farther.
There's just too much interchangeability among all but the highest-end hitters to shrug off the massive advantages that can be gained from high-end starting pitchers.
So who all had a front-row seat to this madness?
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Kevin Jebens, Baseball Prospectus
- malamoney, Razzball
- Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
- Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball
- George Maselli, CBS Sports
- John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits
- Stan Son, Razzball
- Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Scott White, CBS Sports
And the scoring, if you need the reminder, is as follows:
Hitter Stats
Pitcher Stats
Single
1 pt
Win
7 pts
Double
2 pts
Loss
-5 pts
Triple
3 pts
Save
7 pts
Home run
4 pts
Quality start
3 pts
RBI
1 pt
Inning
3 pts
Run
1 pt
Strikeout
0.5 pts
Walk
1 pt
Walk
-1 pt
Strikeout
-0.5 pt
Earned run
-1 pt
Hit by pitch
1 pt
Hit
-1 pt
Stolen base
2 pts
Hit batter
-1 pt
Caught stealing
-1 pt
|Position By Position
|Team By Team
|Catcher
|Brant Chesser
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|44
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|$34
|C
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|$6
|42
|Buster Posey, SF
|$20
|1B
|Wil Myers, SD
|$11
|65
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|$14
|1B
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|$38
|108
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|$6
|2B
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|$10
|160
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|$4
|3B
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|$7
|131
|Salvador Perez, KC
|$3
|SS
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|$35
|120
|Yadier Molina, STL
|$3
|OF
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|$2
|202
|Brian McCann, HOU
|$1
|OF
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|$5
|197
|Welington Castillo, CHW
|$1
|OF
|Adam Jones, BAL
|$6
|193
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|$1
|OF
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|$26
|177
|Jonathan Lucroy, TEX
|$1
|SP
|Jake Faria, TB
|$3
|172
|Austin Barnes, LAD
|$1
|SP
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|$1
|First Base
|SP
|Alex Reyes, STL
|$3
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|SP
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|$4
|24
|Joey Votto, CIN
|$39
|SP
|Luiz Gohara, ATL
|$2
|30
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|$38
|SP
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|$20
|39
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|$36
|SP
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|$23
|8
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|$35
|SP
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|$33
|58
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|$32
|RP
|Mike Minor, TEX
|$2
|63
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|$30
|RP
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|$6
|32
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|$15
|RP
|Cody Allen, CLE
|$10
|107
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|$13
|Chris Towers
|155
|Wil Myers, SD
|$11
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|53
|Matt Olson, OAK
|$9
|C
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|$34
|163
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|$7
|1B
|Brandon Belt, SF
|$1
|115
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|$6
|2B
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|$48
|168
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|$5
|3B
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|$45
|110
|Eric Thames, MIL
|$4
|SS
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|$1
|187
|Greg Bird, NYY
|$2
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|$12
|245
|Brandon Belt, SF
|$1
|OF
|David Dahl, COL
|$1
|213
|Justin Bour, MIA
|$1
|OF
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|$1
|206
|Ryan Zimmerman, WAS
|$1
|OF
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|$1
|191
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|$1
|OF
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|$36
|179
|Josh Bell, PIT
|$1
|OF
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|$32
|Second Base
|SP
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|$2
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|SP
|Dinelson Lamet, SD
|$2
|16
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|$48
|SP
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|$2
|22
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|$29
|SP
|Michael Wacha, STL
|$2
|17
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|$19
|SP
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|$6
|23
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|$18
|SP
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|$3
|48
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|$17
|SP
|Jake Arrieta, CHC
|$7
|90
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|$13
|SP
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|$22
|121
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|$10
|RP
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|$1
|106
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|$10
|RP
|Brad Brach, BAL
|$1
|153
|Javier Baez, CHC
|$2
|George Maselli
|230
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|$1
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|229
|Ian Kinsler, LAA
|$1
|C
|Brian McCann, HOU
|$1
|218
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|$1
|1B
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|$1
|211
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|$1
|2B
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|$1
|180
|Yangervis Solarte, TOR
|$1
|2B
|Yangervis Solarte, TOR
|$1
|Third Base
|3B
|Evan Longoria, SF
|$1
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|3B
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|$37
|21
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|$45
|SS
|Corey Seager, LAD
|$32
|49
|Manny Machado, BAL
|$37
|OF
|Jackie Bradley, BOS
|$1
|37
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|$37
|OF
|Corey Dickerson, PIT
|$1
|41
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|$35
|OF
|Odubel Herrera, PHI
|$3
|61
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|$29
|OF
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|$14
|47
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|$29
|OF
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|$43
|46
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|$27
|SP
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|$1
|124
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|$17
|SP
|Collin McHugh, HOU
|$1
|118
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|$14
|SP
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|$9
|88
|Justin Turner, LAD
|$14
|SP
|Tyler Glasnow, PIT
|$2
|103
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|$12
|SP
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|$14
|167
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|$10
|SP
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|$22
|127
|Kyle Seager, SEA
|$8
|SP
|Chris Sale, BOS
|$49
|145
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|$7
|RP
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|$3
|166
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|$3
|RP
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|$23
|142
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|$3
|Heath Cummings
|247
|Evan Longoria, SF
|$1
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|239
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|$1
|C
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|$14
|231
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|$1
|1B
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|$7
|Shortstop
|1B
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|$6
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|2B
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|$1
|11
|Trea Turner, WAS
|$42
|3B
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|$3
|45
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|$35
|SS
|Paul DeJong, STL
|$2
|10
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|$35
|SS
|Trevor Story, COL
|$2
|7
|Corey Seager, LAD
|$32
|OF
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|$3
|70
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|$14
|OF
|Ian Happ, CHC
|$4
|76
|Jean Segura, SEA
|$12
|OF
|Starling Marte, PIT
|$10
|74
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|$12
|OF
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|$6
|119
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|$11
|SP
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|$1
|221
|Paul DeJong, STL
|$2
|SP
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|$1
|165
|Trevor Story, COL
|$2
|SP
|Jon Lester, CHC
|$15
|249
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|$1
|SP
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|$33
|189
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|$1
|SP
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|$50
|102
|Zack Cozart, LAA
|$1
|SP
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|$49
|Outfield
|SP
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|$48
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|RP
|Greg Holland, COL
|$1
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|$65
|RP
|Mark Melancon, SF
|$2
|13
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|$48
|RP
|Kelvin Herrera, KC
|$2
|6
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|$48
|Jeff Tobin
|20
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|$46
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|28
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|$43
|C
|Yadier Molina, STL
|$3
|12
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|$36
|1B
|Matt Olson, OAK
|$9
|34
|George Springer, HOU
|$35
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|$35
|9
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|$32
|2B
|Ian Kinsler, LAA
|$1
|33
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|$29
|2B
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|$1
|64
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|$28
|2B
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|$18
|52
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|$26
|3B
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|$3
|18
|Tommy Pham, STL
|$25
|3B
|Manny Machado, BAL
|$37
|73
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|$24
|SS
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|$35
|72
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|$17
|OF
|Kevin Kiermaier, TB
|$2
|138
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|$15
|OF
|Adam Duvall, CIN
|$3
|97
|Khris Davis, OAK
|$15
|OF
|Justin Upton, LAA
|$15
|82
|Justin Upton, LAA
|$15
|OF
|Domingo Santana, MIL
|$7
|19
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|$15
|SP
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|$9
|93
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|$14
|SP
|Zack Godley, ARI
|$17
|158
|Starling Marte, PIT
|$10
|SP
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|$4
|84
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|$10
|SP
|Alex Wood, LAD
|$9
|71
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|$10
|SP
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|$29
|130
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|$9
|SP
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|$12
|55
|Domingo Santana, MIL
|$7
|RP
|Luke Gregerson, STL
|$1
|156
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|$6
|RP
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|$10
|114
|Adam Jones, BAL
|$6
|John Russell
|100
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|$6
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|96
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|$6
|C
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|$1
|162
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|$5
|1B
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|$30
|112
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|$5
|1B
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|$32
|194
|Ian Happ, CHC
|$4
|3B
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|$10
|209
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|$3
|3B
|Kyle Seager, SEA
|$8
|190
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|$3
|SS
|Jean Segura, SEA
|$12
|152
|Kole Calhoun, LAA
|$3
|OF
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|$2
|151
|Odubel Herrera, PHI
|$3
|OF
|Billy Hamilton, CIN
|$2
|147
|Adam Duvall, CIN
|$3
|OF
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|$9
|91
|Steven Souza, ARI
|$3
|OF
|Khris Davis, OAK
|$15
|224
|Kevin Kiermaier, TB
|$2
|OF
|George Springer, HOU
|$35
|216
|Willie Calhoun, TEX
|$2
|U
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|$24
|215
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|$2
|SP
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|$2
|203
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|$2
|SP
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|$1
|185
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|$2
|SP
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|$1
|164
|Billy Hamilton, CIN
|$2
|SP
|Blake Snell, TB
|$9
|252
|David Dahl, COL
|$1
|SP
|Danny Duffy, KC
|$10
|248
|Bradley Zimmer, CLE
|$1
|SP
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|$6
|240
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|$1
|SP
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|$12
|237
|Jackie Bradley, BOS
|$1
|RP
|Ken Giles, HOU
|$10
|234
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|$1
|RP
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|$29
|233
|Dexter Fowler, STL
|$1
|Kevin Jebens
|225
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|$1
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|222
|Ian Desmond, COL
|$1
|C
|Welington Castillo, CHW
|$1
|212
|Corey Dickerson, PIT
|$1
|1B
|Greg Bird, NYY
|$2
|204
|Brett Gardner, NYY
|$1
|1B
|Joey Votto, CIN
|$39
|Designated Hitter
|2B
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|$13
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|3B
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|$27
|79
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|$24
|SS
|Zack Cozart, LAA
|$1
|67
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|$19
|OF
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|$1
|Starting Pitcher
|OF
|Willie Calhoun, TEX
|$2
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|OF
|Kole Calhoun, LAA
|$3
|5
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|$50
|OF
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|$15
|4
|Chris Sale, BOS
|$49
|OF
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|$48
|3
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|$49
|SP
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|$1
|2
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|$48
|SP
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|$1
|27
|Luis Severino, NYY
|$36
|SP
|Taijuan Walker, ARI
|$4
|38
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|$35
|SP
|Rich Hill, LAD
|$9
|14
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|$35
|SP
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|$7
|35
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|$33
|SP
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|$10
|29
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|$33
|SP
|Chris Archer, TB
|$26
|15
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|$33
|SP
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|$32
|51
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|$32
|RP
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|$9
|40
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|$32
|RP
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|$9
|25
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|$32
|malamoney
|36
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|$30
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|56
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|$29
|C
|Salvador Perez, KC
|$3
|50
|Chris Archer, TB
|$26
|1B
|Josh Bell, PIT
|$1
|68
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|$24
|1B
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|$13
|62
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|$24
|2B
|Javier Baez, CHC
|$2
|92
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|$23
|2B
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|$29
|129
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|$22
|3B
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|$12
|75
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|$22
|SS
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|$11
|69
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|$22
|OF
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|$6
|57
|James Paxton, SEA
|$21
|OF
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|$6
|128
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|$20
|OF
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|$24
|94
|Zack Godley, ARI
|$17
|OF
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|$17
|60
|Jon Lester, CHC
|$15
|SP
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|$8
|143
|Luke Weaver, STL
|$14
|SP
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|$9
|83
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|$14
|SP
|Luke Weaver, STL
|$14
|77
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|$14
|SP
|Jon Gray, COL
|$13
|66
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|$14
|SP
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|$12
|26
|David Price, BOS
|$14
|SP
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|$24
|123
|Jon Gray, COL
|$13
|SP
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|$9
|104
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|$12
|SP
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|$30
|87
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|$12
|RP
|Brad Hand, SD
|$9
|85
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|$12
|RP
|Felipe Rivero, PIT
|$8
|54
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|$12
|Mike Kuchera
|144
|Danny Duffy, KC
|$10
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|78
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|$10
|C
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|$4
|159
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|$9
|1B
|Justin Bour, MIA
|$1
|157
|Blake Snell, TB
|$9
|1B
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|$5
|150
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|$9
|2B
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|$17
|146
|Rich Hill, LAD
|$9
|3B
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|$1
|105
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|$9
|3B
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|$29
|81
|Alex Wood, LAD
|$9
|SS
|Trea Turner, WAS
|$42
|43
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|$9
|OF
|Bradley Zimmer, CLE
|$1
|169
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|$8
|OF
|Ian Desmond, COL
|$1
|101
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|$7
|OF
|Brett Gardner, NYY
|$1
|98
|Jake Arrieta, CHC
|$7
|OF
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|$28
|117
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|$6
|OF
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|$29
|111
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|$6
|OF
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|$15
|134
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|$5
|SP
|Daniel Mengden, OAK
|$1
|176
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|$4
|SP
|Zach Davies, MIL
|$1
|174
|Taijuan Walker, ARI
|$4
|SP
|Steven Matz, NYM
|$1
|133
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|$4
|SP
|Mike Leake, SEA
|$1
|99
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|$4
|SP
|Luis Severino, NYY
|$36
|89
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|$4
|SP
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|$35
|196
|Jake Faria, TB
|$3
|RP
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|$5
|181
|Alex Reyes, STL
|$3
|RP
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|$6
|113
|Ervin Santana, MIN
|$3
|Ralph Lifshitz
|109
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|$3
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|199
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|$2
|C
|Jonathan Lucroy, TEX
|$1
|195
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|$2
|1B
|Eric Thames, MIL
|$4
|184
|Dinelson Lamet, SD
|$2
|2B
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|$10
|173
|Luiz Gohara, ATL
|$2
|3B
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|$14
|154
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|$2
|SS
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|$1
|149
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|$2
|OF
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|$10
|148
|Michael Wacha, STL
|$2
|OF
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|$46
|139
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|$2
|OF
|Tommy Pham, STL
|$25
|135
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|$2
|OF
|Mike Trout, LAA
|$65
|125
|Tyler Glasnow, PIT
|$2
|SP
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|$1
|251
|Daniel Mengden, OAK
|$1
|SP
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|$1
|250
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|$1
|SP
|Ty Blach, SF
|$1
|244
|Zach Davies, MIL
|$1
|SP
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|$22
|243
|Collin McHugh, HOU
|$1
|SP
|Ervin Santana, MIN
|$3
|242
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|$1
|SP
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|$4
|241
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|$1
|SP
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|$14
|238
|Steven Matz, NYM
|$1
|SP
|James Paxton, SEA
|$21
|235
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|$1
|SP
|David Price, BOS
|$14
|232
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|$1
|RP
|Shane Greene, DET
|$1
|228
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|$1
|RP
|Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|$1
|214
|Dan Straily, MIA
|$1
|RP
|Alex Claudio, TEX
|$1
|207
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|$1
|Scott White
|205
|Chris Stratton, SF
|$1
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|200
|Ty Blach, SF
|$1
|C
|Buster Posey, SF
|$20
|192
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|$1
|1B
|Ryan Zimmerman, WAS
|$1
|186
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|$1
|1B
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|$15
|183
|Mike Leake, SEA
|$1
|3B
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|$1
|182
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|$1
|3B
|Justin Turner, LAD
|$14
|170
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|$1
|3B
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|$35
|137
|Matt Harvey, NYM
|$1
|SS
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|$14
|Relief Pitcher
|OF
|Dexter Fowler, STL
|$1
|NOM
|PLAYER
|PRICE
|OF
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|$2
|31
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|$29
|OF
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|$3
|59
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|$23
|U
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|$19
|80
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|$15
|SP
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|$2
|116
|Ken Giles, HOU
|$10
|SP
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|$2
|95
|Cody Allen, CLE
|$10
|SP
|Matt Harvey, NYM
|$1
|86
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|$10
|SP
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|$2
|140
|Brad Hand, SD
|$9
|SP
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|$24
|126
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|$9
|SP
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|$35
|122
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|$9
|SP
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|$33
|136
|Felipe Rivero, PIT
|$8
|SP
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|$32
|141
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|$6
|RP
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|$2
|132
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|$6
|RP
|Alex Colome, TB
|$2
|171
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|$5
|Stan Son
|198
|Wade Davis, COL
|$3
|POS
|NAME
|PRICE
|178
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|$3
|C
|Austin Barnes, LAD
|$1
|223
|Archie Bradley, ARI
|$2
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|$36
|219
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|$2
|2B
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|$19
|208
|Hector Neris, PHI
|$2
|3B
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|$17
|201
|Mark Melancon, SF
|$2
|3B
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|$29
|188
|Alex Colome, TB
|$2
|OF
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|$5
|175
|Kelvin Herrera, KC
|$2
|OF
|Steven Souza, ARI
|$3
|161
|Mike Minor, TEX
|$2
|OF
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|$10
|246
|Shane Greene, DET
|$1
|OF
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|$48
|236
|Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|$1
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|$1
|227
|Greg Holland, COL
|$1
|SP
|Dan Straily, MIA
|$1
|226
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|$1
|SP
|Chris Stratton, SF
|$1
|220
|Luke Gregerson, STL
|$1
|SP
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|$5
|217
|Brad Brach, BAL
|$1
|SP
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|$4
|210
|Alex Claudio, TEX
|$1
|SP
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|$12
|SP
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|$14
|SP
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|$32
|RP
|Archie Bradley, ARI
|$2
|RP
|Hector Neris, PHI
|$2
|RP
|Wade Davis, COL
|$3
|RP
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|$15
