2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 15-team Rotisserie Mock Draft

I am not the guys who gets left behind in steals. I've designed my rankings to make sure of it. Until this time.

In a 15-team Rotisserie league it's hard to guarantee anything, and this is just another example. It's also an example of what can happen when you get too greedy. After Nolan Arenado fell to me in Round 1, I came to my second pick with Dee Gordon and Starling Marte at the top of my queue. Anthony Rizzo was right behind them.

Forget for a moment that I may be the only guy in America with those two ahead of Rizzo, because I took him. I assumed one of Gordon or Marte would make it back to me. Chris Towers ruined that by taking both of them, I took Brian Dozier, and I was officially scrambling for steals.

A few thoughts from this experience:

Don't get too greedy. Get the guys you want.

There are plenty of steals guys late, you just have to go get them... I just barely missed Delino DeShields.

Those late steals specialists also hurt you in home runs and average.

I'd rather have steals early.

For what it's worth, I still found enough steals to be fine in the category. I may even be good. But I think I sacrificed too much in the other offensive categories, and that's not part of my typical Roto strategy. My plan involves steals and average early and power late. That can lead to domination in the offensive categories and couple with a reliever-heavy pitching strategy can put you in good position for the stretch run.

That plan went awry today.

The experts who participated in this draft are:

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports



Chris Towers, CBS Sports



Ryan McGarry, Runner-up 2017 For the People league



George Maselli, CBS Sports



Heath Cummings, CBS Sports



Keith Farnsworth, Fantrax



Kory Schulte, The Rounding Third Pod



Lance Brozdowski, Razzball



Matt Williams, Fantasy Pros



Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man



Nick Ritrivi, Fantasy Pros



Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Co



R.J. White, CBS Sports



Scott White, CBS Sports



Matt Kleckner, Fan



