Fantasy Baseball Rankings Movers: Miguel Vargas joins third base elite; Nolan McLean, Shota Imanaga take a hit

Most every week, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Miguel Vargas was thought to be a failed prospect for the first four years of his career. The Dodgers had already given up on him, and if the White Sox had anyone better, they probably would have done the same. At age 26, he seemed like a finished product, and nobody was making a breakout case for him coming into the year.

But here we are in June, more than one-third of the way into the season, and he's the No. 1 third baseman in both points and categories scoring. He's not far off at first base either. That's not how I'm going to rank him for the rest of the season, but I think I have to acknowledge now that this version of Vargas has real staying power. I had been ranking him as if he might collapse tomorrow.

My hesitation to this point should be understandable, given the underwhelming track record and fear of getting hoodwinked again after falling pretty hard for Vargas in his rookie season. There's also the fact that, even now, he's batting only about .240. It's not a problem when he's pacing for 39 homers and 23 stolen bases, but how realistic are those numbers really?

Miguel Vargas 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #20 • Age: 26 2026 Stats AVG .242 HR 15 SB 9 OBP .368 OPS .871 AB 219

I'll still take the under on both, but I'd be hard-pressed to say Vargas is lacking the skills to sustain what he's doing now. The biggest change from years past is his bat speed, which has improved by nearly 4 mph on average. His fast-swing rate, which measures how often he reaches the magical 75 mph threshold, has nearly quadrupled to 45 percent. He's learned to swing with real intent, which was the same trick that made George Springer a star again last year and offers assurance that Vargas' exit velocity gains will hold. Factor in his high pull-air rate, and yeah, it makes sense that his batted balls are sailing over the fence at a much higher rate. As for the steals, he has yet to get caught, and his 73rd percentile sprint speed suggests he should have been running like that all along.

I've gone ahead and moved Vargas into my top five at third base, no longer blindly trusting in Manny Machado and Austin Riley to bounce back. Maikel Garcia and Bo Bichette are two other third basemen that Vargas has moved past. Man, the number of disappointments at that position almost makes it too easy.

Fittingly, he's only ninth at third base, but that still places him ahead of Rafael Devers, who had a better May than April but is still striking out too much for a second straight year, and Josh Naylor, whose track record isn't so special that he deserves eternal benefit of the doubt.

Here are some of the other highlights from my latest rankings sweep: