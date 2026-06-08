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Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Spencer Arrighetti, Davis Martin

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 8-14). All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
2
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIA
Miami
3
K. Harrison SP MIL Kyle Harrison SP MIL
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
4
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
DET
Detroit
5
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
6
F. Peralta SP NYM Freddy Peralta SP NYM
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
7
C. Early SP BOS Connelly Early SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TEX
Texas
8
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TOR
Toronto
9
M. Meyer SP MIA Max Meyer SP MIA
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
10
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
WAS
Washington
11
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
KC
Kansas City
12
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
Advisable in most cases
13
T. Bradley SP MIN Taj Bradley SP MIN
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
14
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
15
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
Better left for points leagues
16
D. May SP STL Dustin May SP STL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
17
T. Melton SP DET Troy Melton SP DET
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
18
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
19
W. Buehler SP SD Walker Buehler SP SD
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
No thanks
20
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SF
San Francisco
21
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
22
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
COL
Colorado
23
P. Corbin SP TOR Patrick Corbin SP TOR
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
24
C. Bassitt SP BAL Chris Bassitt SP BAL
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
SD
San Diego
25
T. Sugano SP COL Tomoyuki Sugano SP COL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
ATH
Athletics
26
G. Rodriguez SP LAA Grayson Rodriguez SP LAA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
27
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
SD
San Diego
28
M. Mikolas RP WAS Miles Mikolas RP WAS
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
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