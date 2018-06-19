2018 Outlook: 49ers DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for 49ers DST

The 49ers DST continues to be a work in progress, but the unit should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. The 49ers added a key piece on defense with cornerback Richard Sherman, but he has to prove he's healthy after last year's Achilles injury. And middle linebacker Reuben Foster's future with the team is in question after a domestic violence issue. A lot has to happen for the 49ers DST to be considered a starting option in the majority of leagues, and last year this unit was No. 28 in Fantasy points in a standard league. If things improve this season, add the 49ers DST off waivers as a bye-week replacement or streaming option, but this unit should not be drafted in most formats.

