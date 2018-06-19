2018 Outlook: Danny Etling

2018 fantasy player outlook for Danny Etling, QB, Patriots

The Patriots drafted rookie quarterback Danny Etling in the seventh round from LSU, and he will compete for a role as the No. 3 quarterback in New England. The Patriots are set atop their depth chart with Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, but Etling could be the No. 3 option if he makes the final roster. We doubt Etling is the quarterback of the future for the Patriots, even though Brady will be 41 in August. Ignore Etling in all leagues on Draft Day.

