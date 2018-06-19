2018 Outlook: Drew Brees
2018 fantasy player outlook for Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Drew Brees will still get picked as a Fantasy starter, but there are legit concerns about his productivity -- and it's unrelated to his skills. His 72 percent completion rate and No. 2 rank in Pro Football Focus' prestigious deep passing metric from last year is proof his arm isn't declining. Instead, it's Brees' lack of pass attempts -- 33.5 per game in 2017, his lowest average since 2009. In a related story, Brees set eight-year lows in passing yardage and touchdowns while the Saints' 444 rush attempts were the most they've had since -- surprise! -- 2009. Obviously if Sean Payton's crew still runs the ball well and the defense stays strong, Brees won't have to throw as much. It's a sticking point that will cost Brees some big games, but it's also something that should be priced into his Draft Day price tag. Don't be the guy who takes Brees in Round 3 or 4 -- instead, take him toward the end of Round 5 or later (especially in PPR). If it feels like a steal, you're doing something right
