2018 Outlook: Redskins DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Redskins DST
The Redskins DST should be considered a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the season, but don't plan on drafting the unit in the majority of leagues. Washington has some talented players on defense with Zach Brown, Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Norman, D.J. Swearinger and rookie Da'Ron Payne, and hopefully Jonathan Allen (foot) can make more of an impact in his sophomore campaign. The Redskins DST was No. 19 in standard leagues in 2017 with 16 interceptions, 42 sacks and two touchdowns, but what hurt Washington was allowing 388 points, which was tied for fifth worst in the NFL. If the Redskins can limit opponents' scoring, the DST can improve in 2018.
